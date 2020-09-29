BMW has just published a software package on the popular platform GitHub, specifically designed to allow AI to scan and recognize objects easily. The so-called BMW Labeling Tool Lite allows users to easily label objects in photos and do so offline, which is actually the big novelty. This way, these tools could be used in the production process, allowing AI to reliably identify objects in various photos, or scanned.What makes this tool very valuable is the claim that anyone can use it and adapt it to its needs, without necessarily knowing how to code.

Continue Reading Below

“Smart AI solutions make the day-to-day work of our associates noticeably easier. Users need no longer worry about the underlying technology. The logic is the same as with a good smartphone app: easy to install, quick to understand, use it of your own accord. That’s the only way a solution will quickly attract widespread use and become more effective,” says Michele Melchiorre, Head of Production System, Planning.

To train an app that suits their needs, production associates start by taking and labeling photos. The software then optimizes itself independently and can distinguish between “right” and “wrong” after just a few hours, having worked through the labels.

By comparing live images from Production, the app can recognize quickly and reliably whether the right parts have been used, for instance: as proven by an AI app for accurate recognition of up to 10 different BMW 3 Series Sedan door sill strips at BMW Group Plant Munich.

With this latest release, the BMW Group is offering a complete solution for AI-based object recognition. Users who value high system stability will appreciate the additional functions such as fall-over and load balancing, which have now been added to the object-recognition interfaces (API). The BMW Group employs a whole host of AI apps in Production and Logistics, as they make life easier for associates by taking over especially monotonous or tiring monitoring tasks.