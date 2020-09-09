Earlier today, electric carmaker Lucid Motors unveiled their upcoming Air models. The Lucid Air is a monstrous electric sedan, with a maximum power output of 1,080 horsepower from two electric motors. Lucid says that it develops its own electric drive units in-house and they’re more advanced than any other on the market.

The ultra-efficient permanent-magnet electric motor used in the Lucid Air is combined with its own inverter, transmission and differential to create a compact drive unit that weights just 163 lbs (74 kg) and, according to Lucid, is small enough to fit into an overhead carry-on bag. Power? Lucid claims each drive unit is capable of 650 horsepower and 20,000 rpm.

Lucid Air 830x375

It gets even better. The Lucid Air uses a 900-volt architecture, combined with what the brand calls its “Wunderbox” on-board charging unit. The charging unit is capable of charging at a variety of different voltages and is said to be capable of adding 300 miles of range in just 20 minutes when using a DC fast charger.

According to the California-based brand, a whopping 517 miles of range. That range isn’t EPA-tested but Lucid representatives are confident the EPA rating will match. What’s shocking about that number is that it comes from a 113 kWh battery pack, which isn’t much larger than the battery pack found in the Tesla Model S 100D Super Long Range Plus, yet has more than 100 miles of range.

lucid air 3 1 830x553

Lucid has confirmed the price range of its Air electric sedan. Depending on the configuration and packages, the Lucid Air will cost between $80,000 and $169,000 before incentives.

Here is the actual pricing for the different options of the Lucid Air:

  • The Air, the starting point for the lineup, available in 2022 and starting below $80,000 ($72,500 after federal tax credit)
  • The Air Touring model, available late 2021, from $95,000 ($87,500 after federal tax credit)
  • The Air Grand Touring, available mid 2021, from $139,000 ($131,500 after federal tax credit)
  • The Air Dream Edition, available spring 2021, at $169,000 ($161,500 after federal tax credit)

In comparison, the Tesla Model S has a price range of $75,000 to $111,500, fully equipped.

Furthermore, here is the rundown on some of the specs:

  • 113 kWh battery pack
  • 517 miles of range
  • 20-miles of range per minute of fast charging
  • 60 percent of range in 20 minutes of fast charging
  • 1,080 horsepower
  • 0-60 mph in 2.5 seconds
  • Quarter-mile in 9.9 seconds
  • 280-liter frunk
  • 32-sensor advanced driving assistance system, including cameras, radar, ultrasonic, and LIDAR

Lucid is now accepting refundable reservations for the Air: $1,000 for the base model, $7,500 for the Dream edition. The company will begin deliveries In spring 2021. The vehicles will be built at the 820,000 square foot factory in Casa Grande, Arizona.

 

 

 