If you’re interested to see what the new 2021 BMW 4 Series look like, then a simply visit to the BMW Welt in Munich can scratch that itch. Just a few days ago, the renowned Welt building in the heart of Munich began hosting a wide range of new BMW models, including the all-new 4 Series.

Continue Reading Below

In addition to a 4 Series in the launch color Arctic Racing Blue, you can also see a G22 M440i in Dravite Grey metallic, with the extended shadow line and some carbon fiber add-on parts. The latter are part of the M Carbon exterior package, which is optionally available for all 4 Series models with the M Sport Package Pro.

With the M Sport Package Pro, the 4 Series already has the Shadow Line with extended features, which provides a black kidney surround and therefore, somewhat, defuses the most controversial design feature of the new 4 Series. With the M Carbon exterior package, the panels on the front air inlets, the exterior mirror caps, a small diffuser insert in the rear apron and a spoiler lip are made of clear carbon.

In the case of the BMW M440i Coupe shown here, the carbon fiber parts blend harmoniously into the generally quite dark appearance. Furthermore, the 19-inch light alloy wheels in the double-spoke 791 M Jet Black design are also painted in black. Only the BMW badges, the blue elements of the optional laser light headlights and, of course, the brake calipers of the M Sport brake in high-gloss red provide colored accents.

For now, the new BMW M440i can only be ordered with the xDrive configuration, but coming March 2021, some markets will also get the rear-wheel drive version, including the US.

[Source: BimmerToday]