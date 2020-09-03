The world is seemingly slowly trying to recover and you can see signs of that just about everywhere. Racing events around the world are resuming and that includes the DTM. BMW teams running in the German Championship have had a great run two weekends ago and are hoping to repeat the performance in the following weeks. There’s going to be plenty of DTM action ahead, over the upcoming three weekends.

First up for the BMW M4 DTM will be Assen in the Netherlands, this weekend. This will be just the second time the DTM traveled to the iconic TT Circuit, as the premiere took place last year. Marco Wittmann had a great run back then and managed not just to qualify first, but also to win the race on Saturday. On the Sunday race he came in second after making an impressive comeback. He’s not the only one with a great track record on Assen though.

At the moment, the lap record for the 4.555-kilometre track is held by BMW DTM driver Philipp Eng, with a time of 1:27.860 minutes. That could change this weekend as Philipp and other drivers will be racing in the Netherlands. For the first time this season, spectators will be allowed to attend as the regulations allow up to 10,000 people in the stands.

“After the difficult start to the season, the one-two with Lucas Auer and Timo Glock on the second Sunday at the Lausitzring was very important to us all. Despite this, we know that we must continue to work hard to close the gap to Audi – particularly when it comes to qualifying performance.

The goal is to start the races from the front of the grid, then to convert that into victories and podiums,” said Jens Marquardt, BMW Motorsport director. After this weekend’s outing, the teams will be heading to the Nurburgring for a double stint on the Green Hell.