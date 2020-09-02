There’s no question, the most exciting news to come from Bavaria at the moment is the existence of a BMW M3 Touring. BMW fans have been begging for such a car for as long as we can remember, so the fact that it’s finally coming has driven fans absolutely wild. While we won’t actually be seeing such a car for a long time, we do get to see spy photos of BMW doing some testing with the M3 Touring. (We don’t own these photos but you can see them here)

Just like the G21 BMW 3 Series Touring, the M3 Touring is going to be a great looking car overall. Yes, I know, the grille is horrid. Aside from that, though, the M3 Touring is a great looking thing and absolutely offsets the funky new grille. Not only in style but the very nature of the M3 Touring’s existence will make fans forget that it has a face only a mother could love.

To be completely honest, if it was in my price range, I’d buy an M3 Touring without blinking, simply because it’s at minimum a 473 horsepower, six-speed manual, rear-wheel drive M3 wagon. There aren’t better spec sheets than that. Unfortunately for my fictional rich self, the M3 Touring isn’t coming to the United States because BMW likes to make us American enthusiasts suffer.

Like all other M3s, the BMW M3 Touring will be available with two different power outputs; standard (473 horsepower) and Competition (503 horsepower); two different transmissions; manual and automatic; and two different drivetrains; rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive. So there will be several different flavor combinations for the M3 Touring, which will make it more interesting than cars like the Mercedes-AMG C63 wagon and Audi RS4 Avant.

We absolutely cannot wait for the M3 Touring to arrive and I might just have to move to Germany, just to get one.

[Source: Car Scoops]