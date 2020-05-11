BMWBLOG

Contact

G21 BMW 3 Series Touring is the same size as an E34 5 Series Touring

3 Series, 5 Series, News | May 11th, 2020 by 0
BMW 3 Series Touring G21 UK 64 830x553

To say that cars have been getting bigger over the years seems like a gross understatement. Cars are growing faster than the average Pawnee citizen at a fried bacon-wrapped hotdog festival. Being that BMW sort of invented the current premium sedan size chart, with its 3 Series, 5 Series and 7 Series, it’s always interesting to see how those cars have grown over the years, compared to one another. For instance, Car Throttle just learned that the G21 BMW 3 Series Touring is almost exactly the same size as the E34 BMW 5 Series Touring.

Car Throttle’s Alex Kersten owns an E34 5 Series Touring, a sort of beater car that he’s been fixing up. During a recent test with a G21 3 Series Touring, though, Kersten realized that this car really isn’t any bigger than the 3er. In fact, his 5 Series Touring is only eleven millimetres (less than half an inch) longer than the 3 Series. However, the 3er is actually a big wider and taller than the old 5 Series. While it constantly feels like cars are getting bigger and bigger, it’s fascinating to see the actual numbers.

bmw e34 m5 touring 07 830x553

What’s even more interesting is weight. The curb weight of Kersten’s 5 Series Touring is roughly 1,650 kg (3,637 lbs), which is pretty normal for a luxury car from the ’90s. Yet, the G21 3 Series Touring weighs roughly the exact same 1,650 kg. So, in reality, the 3 Series has become the new 5 Series; it’s the same size, same weight, even more luxurious actually and about as fun to drive. Considering the fact that the new G21 3er is fun to drive but is also a bit isolate from the road, that puts it on about the same level as something like an older 5 Series, in terms of driving fun.

Obviously, the new G21 3 Series blows the E34’s doors off, in terms of performance, dynamics and comfort, but in terms of size, weight, interior space and overall sense of fun, the new 3 Series Touring is sort of a 5 Series Touring…

[Source: Car Throttle]

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

NEWSLETTER