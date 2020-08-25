For once, BMW has beaten the spy photographers to their game. To get ahead of the story, BMW M has just filmed their own “spy video” featuring the first-ever BMW M3 Touring. The future M3 Sports Wagon led the headlines just two weeks ago when BMW M announced their intentions to bring to life the ultimate wagon.

Today, courtesy of the M marketing department we bring you a short video of the G83 M3 Touring. The prototype features the typical swirly camouflage which aims to hide the design details. But those are hardly an unknown. It is clear from this footage that the front-end will mimic the one on the G80 M3 Sedan and G82 M4 Coupe.

The side view is what you’d expect from a BMW touring model – long and quite aggressive with two powerful lines running across. Naturally, the G81 M3 wagon will offer additional cargo space, as well as increased legroom for rear-seated passengers.

While it’s not hard to figure out that the specs will almost certainly be the same, in terms of power and performance, as the M3 sedan, it will be interesting to see what sort of packaging BMW offers. For example, we know the M3 will come in two flavors — regular and Competition — and there will be choices of drivetrain for both — rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive.

There will also be two choices of transmission for rear-wheel drive regular models, offering both a six-speed manual and an eight-speed auto. But it wouldn’t surprise us if the M3 Touring is only offered with all-wheel drive and an automatic transmission.

The BMW M3 Touring is expected to arrive in late 2022 which gives it a very short production timeline. So we don’t expect the production volume to be as big as the M3 Sedan or M4 Coupe. Also, if you live in the United States, the odds of getting your hands on the M3 Sports Wagon are close to zero.