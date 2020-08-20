The F34 BMW 3 Series GT gets another chance in India, where the popularity of the model has now led to the introduction of the special Shadow Edition model line. You have to admit it, the 3 Series Gran Turismo was an oddball for BMW. Quite unpopular among the fan base, to say the least. The rakish exterior styling reminding of a fastback was essentially its weakest point.

In most countries, the 3 Series GT has already been discontinued, with BMW having no plans to offer a new generation in the future. In the U.S., the 3 Series GT has already been phased out for 2020 alongside the 6 Series GT (G32). However, the F34 3 Series is successful enough in India to receive a special edition model.

The model is strictly reserved for the Indian market and thus will be assembled on purpose at the BMW plant in Chennai. The Shadow Edition, as it is called, is packed with many standard equipment and displays a confident and powerful look. The starting price for the Shadow Edition is INR 4,250,000 (approx. USD 56,627) or Rs 4,250 lakh.

As the name signals, the new BMW 3 Series GT Shadow Edition features a host of dark exterior accents. At the front, we have a black-colored Shadow Line kidney grille and on the side the high-gloss black mirror caps. There are also dark-tinted headlamps and tail lights and 18-inch 400 M in Jet Black with star-spoke design. The exhaust pipe finishers are also featured in high-gloss Black Chrome.

Offered solely in conjunction with the M Sport pack, the new 3 Series GT Shadow Edition comes exclusively as a rear-driven 330i petrol-powered variant to be sold alongside the newer G2x 3 Series models. The 4-cylinder unit powering the 330i GT Shadow Edition is good for 252 PS (248 hp).

To powerfully contrast the dark exterior details, the Shadow Edition also features the side window frames and the side Air Breather in satinated aluminum. Four paintworks are available: Alpine White Uni (non-metallic), Black Sapphire, Melbourne Red and Estoril Blue (all three metallic).

On the inside, the new BMW 330i GT Shadow Edition for India comes finished with standard Sensatec leather upholstery in Black or Veneto Beige colors, a standard M Sport leather steering wheel and the BMW Individual headliner in anthracite. The Fineline Anthracite wood with a Pearl Chrome highlight trim finisher is the sole choice of dashboard ornaments. The impressive Panorama Roof is also available as standard.

The Indian 3 Series GT Shadow Edition comes with an extensive list of standard equipment and systems, comprising:

BMW Adaptive LED headlights

LED fog lights

8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic gearbox

Automatic tailgate operation

Active Rear Spoiler

Front and rear Park Distance Control system with rear-view camera

iDrive 6 Professional with 3D maps and touch functionality with 8.8-inch multifunctional control display

Apple CarPlay

DVD and integrated 20 GB hard disk

Front sport seats with electrical operation and memory function for the driver

Cruise control with braking function

205 W, 9-loudspeaker hi-fi audio system

Keyfob with blue detailing

For the time being, it seems that the BMW 3 Series GT will live longer than expected, at least in India, gaining more appeal and an almost complete equipment package to keep it relevant in a modern automotive world.