At the BMW Berlin Brawl, the stars of the League of Legends (LoL) top teams G2 Esports and Fnatic will go head to head in direct contact with their community. The LVL World of Gaming in Berlin will host the first running of this special “United in Rivalry” event on 14 August.

Five of the hottest, most successful Esports teams go head to head in competitions regularly as partners of BMW. The two European teams, G2 Esports and Fnatic, will now join forces with some of their fans in the BMW Berlin Brawl and take part in LoL duels, where the main focus is on having fun.

In two matches, a “MIXED 5vs5” and an “ARAM 2vs2”, selected members of the LoL community will be given the opportunity to play in a team with their heroes. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the three fans from each team will sit in front of their computers in separate rooms at LVL.

Unfortunately, spectators won’t be able to be on site this time, but there will be a livestream and chat made available.

Jens Thiemer, Senior Vice President Customer & Brand BMW: “With our international Esports commitment, we want to bring the BMW brand to life in the Esports community authentically and using new formats. The Berlin Brawl is our first event in which teams and fans come together to celebrate the love of competition, true to the motto ‘United in Rivalry’, whereby our newly founded BMW Esports Twitter channel will serve as a live broadcasting platform for the first time.”

To mark this occasion, BMW is also launching a new Twitter and Instagram account: @BMWEsports.

Follow the “Berlin Brawl 20” live on Friday 14 August, from 19:00 CEST on the BMW Motorsport Twitch Channel: www.twitch.tv/bmwmotorsport. There will also be a live stream on the new BMW Esports Twitter channel.