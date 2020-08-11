BMW of North America has just announced a series of change for the 2021 BMW Model Year vehicles. These new updates include pricing, equipment and technical changes.

Some of the most important changes is the addition of the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on several models. The updated added BMW 330e and 330e xDrive models can now be ordered as well. New 48-volt mild hybrid system is also now available for the 6-cylinder 540i and 540i xDrive. At the same time, the more powerful 530e PHEV models with 288 hp and 310 lb.-ft. of torque comes to the U.S. as well.

Another hybrid joining the U.S. fleet is the BMW X5 xDrive45e PHEV. The high-end hybrid uses the same tech as the 545e and 745e. There are also plenty of equipment, trims and color changes, so we invite you to take a look at the list below:

Model MSRP Change from 2020 230i Coupe $35,900 +$600 230i xDrive Coupe $37,900 +$600 M240i Coupe $46,350 +$550 M240i xDrive Coupe $48,350 +$550 M2 Competition Coupe $58,900 — 230i Convertible $41,850 +$750 230i xDrive Convertible $43,850 +$750 M240i Convertible $50,950 +$550 M240i xDrive Convertible $52,950 +$550 228i xDrive Gran Coupe $37,700 +$200 M235i xDrive Gran Coupe $45,500 — 330i Sedan $41,250 +$500 330i xDrive Sedan $43,250 +$500 330e Sedan $44,550 330e xDrive Sedan $46,550 M340i Sedan $54,700 +$700 M340i xDrive Sedan $56,700 +$700 430i Coupe $45,600 — 430i xDrive Coupe $47,600 — M440i Coupe tba — M440i xDrive Coupe $58,500 — 530i Sedan $54,200 +$300 530i xDrive Sedan $56,500 +$300 530e Sedan $57,200 +$3,300 530e xDrive Sedan $59,500 +$3,300 540i Sedan $59,450 — 540i xDrive Sedan $61,750 — M550i xDrive Sedan $76,800 +$150 M5 Sedan $103,500 +$800 740i Sedan $86,800 +$350 740i xDrive Sedan $89,800 +$350 745e xDrive Sedan $95,900 +$350 750i xDrive Sedan $103,000 +$350 M760i xDrive Sedan $157,800 +$100 ALPINA B7 $143,200 +$400 840i Coupe $88,000 +$100 840i xDrive Coupe $90,900 +$100 M850i xDrive Coupe $111,900 — 840i Convertible $97,400 — 840i xDrive Convertible $100,300 — M850i xDrive Convertible $121,400 — 840i Gran Coupe $85,000 +$100 840i xDrive Gran Coupe $87,900 +$100 M850i xDrive Gran Coupe $108,900 — M8 Gran Coupe $130,000 — Z4 sDrive30i Roadster $49,700 +$200 Z4 sDrive M40i Roadster $63,700 — i3 tba 44,450 i3s tba 47,650 i3 with Range Extender tba 48,300 i3s with Range Extender tba 51,500 X1 sDrive28i $35,400 +$200 X1 xDrive28i $37,400 +$200 X2 sDrive28i $36,600 +$200 X2 xDrive28i $38,600 +$200 X2 M35i $46,450 — X3 sDrive30i $43,000 +$1,050 X3 xDrive30i $45,000 +$1,050 X3 xDrive30e $49,600 +$1,050 X3 M40i $56,600 +$700 X3 M $69,900 — X4 xDrive30i $51,600 +$500 X4 M40i $61,700 +$700 X4 M $73,400 — X5 sDrive40i $59,400 +$500 X5 xDrive40i $61,700 +$500 X5 xDrive45e $65,400 — X5 M50i $82,800 +$650 X5 M $105,100 — X6 sDrive40i $65,050 +$750 X6 xDrive40i $67,350 +$750 X6 M50i $86,250 +$600 X6 M $108,600 — X7 xDrive40i $74,900 +$1,000 X7 M50i $99,800 +$200 ALPINA XB7 $141,300 —

Pricing does not include $995 Destination

2021 2 Series Coupe and Convertible

Model MSRP Change from 2020 230i Coupe $35,900 +$600 230i xDrive Coupe $37,900 +$600 M240i Coupe $46,350 +$550 M240i xDrive Coupe $48,350 +$550 M2 Competition Coupe $58,900 — 230i Convertible $41,850 +$750 230i xDrive Convertible $43,850 +$750 M240i Convertible $50,950 +$550 M240i xDrive Convertible $52,950 +$550

2021 2 Series Convertibles began production in 6/2020.

2021 2 Series Coupes began production in 7/2020.

Standard Equipment

SiriusXM Satellite radio with 1 year All Access subscription is now standard.

Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information is now standard.

Apple CarPlay compatibility is now standard.

Remote Services are now standard.

Colors

Glacier Silver Metallic has been removed from 230i and 230i xDrive Convertibles.

Seaside Blue Metallic has been removed from 230i and 230i xDrive Convertibles.

Interior Trim

No changes.

Convenience Package (230i and 230i xDrive models)

Pricing reduced from $2,050 to $1,700 on Coupes.

Pricing reduced from $1150 to $800 on Convertibles.

SiriusXM with 1 year All Access subscription removed from package (now standard).

M Sport Package (230i and 230i xDrive models)

Pricing reduced from $4,550 to $4,200 on Coupes.

Pricing reduced from $3,450 to $3,100 on Convertibles.

SiriusXM with 1 year All Access subscription removed from package (now standard).

Luxury Line Package (230i and 230i xDrive models)

This package has been removed for 2021.

Premium Package (all models)

Pricing reduced from $2,500 to $1,600 on Coupes and Convertibles.

Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information removed from package (now standard).

Remote Services removed from package (now standard).

Apple CarPlay Compatibility removed from package (now standard).

Speed Limit Information removed from package (now standard).

Track Handling Package (230i and 230i xDrive models)

This package has been removed for 2021.

Stand-alone options

Upgraded Navigation pricing reduced from $1,700 to $900.

Non-sport seats for Luxury Package have been removed.

M2 Competition

No changes for 2021.

2021 2 Series Gran Coupe

Model MSRP Change from 2020 228i xDrive Gran Coupe $37,700 +$200 M235i xDrive Gran Coupe $45,500 —

2021 2 Series Gran Coupe began production in 7/2020.

Standard Equipment

SiriusXM Satellite radio with 1 year All Access subscription is now standard.

Connected Package Pro is now standard.

Live Cockpit Professional is now standard.

Android Auto compatibility has been added.

8-Speed automatic replaces 8-Speed Sport automatic on 228i xDrive model.

Colors

No changes

Interior Trim

No changes

Convenience Package (228i xDrive)

Pricing reduced from $1,700 to $1,650.

SiriusXM Satellite radio with 1 year All Access subscription removed (now standard).

Driving Assistance Package (both models)

This package is new for 2021. $950.

Includes – Active Cruise Control, Parking Assistant, Back-Up Assistant

Dynamic Handling (220i xDrive)

Pricing increases from $700 to $4,950.

Dynamic Damper Control is added (replaces M Sport suspension from M Sport Pkg)

M Sport Package content is added.

M Sport Package (228i xDrive)

Pricing is reduced from $4,000 to $3,950.

8-Speed Sport Automatic transmission is added.

Parking Assistance Package (both models)

This package has been removed for 2021.

Premium Package (both models)

Pricing is reduced from $4,750 to $4,550 on the 228i xDrive Gran Coupe.

Pricing increases from $2,650 to $2,750 on the M235i xDrive Gran Coupe.

SiriusXM with 1 year All Access subscription is removed (now standard).

Connected Package Pro is removed (now standard).

Stand-alone options

17-inch wheels are removed from options, now only standard.

Dynamic Damper Control is added.

Live Cockpit Professional is removed (now standard).

Active Cruise Control is removed (now part of new Driving Assistance Package).

3 Series Sedan

Model MSRP Change from 2020 330i Sedan $41,250 +$500 330i xDrive Sedan $43,250 +$500 330e Sedan $44,550 — 330e xDrive Sedan $46,550 — M340i Sedan $54,700 +$700 M340i xDrive Sedan $56,700 +$700

The new 2021 330e PHEV models began production in 3/2020.

2021 330i and M340i models began production in 7/2020.

Newly added 330e and 330e xDrive models for 2021

New more powerful 4-cylinder powertrain. Combined 288 hp and 310 lb.-ft. torque.

EPA estimated 22-mile electric only range. Combined EPA 75 MPGe.

Can now be driven up to 87 mph in electric only eDrive mode.

Standard Equipment

SiriusXM with 360L and 1 year All Access subscription is now standard.

Android Auto compatibility has been added.

Connected Package Pro has been added to 330i and 330i xDrive.

48-volt Mild Hybrid system has been added to M340i and M340i xDrive.

Comfort Access Keyless entry has been added.

Automatic High beams have been added.

Rearview camera has been added.

Ambient Lighting has been added to M340i and M3409i xDrive.

Colors

Mediterranean Blue Metallic has been removed.

Vermont Bronze Metallic has been removed.

Phytonic Blue Metallic has been added.

Individual Dravit Grey Metallic has been added (M340i and M340i xDrive).

Individual Tanzanite Blue II Metallic has been added (M340i and M340i xDrive).

Interior Trim

Mocha Vernasca Leather with contrast stitching has been removed.

Black Vernasca Leather with orange contrast stitching has been removed.

High Gloss Fine Wood Ash Grey-Brown trim is new.

Convenience Package

Pricing is reduced from $2,350 to $900 on 330i and 330 xDrive.

Park Distance control is removed

LED Headlights with cornering lights have been removed.

Active Driving Assistant has been removed.

SiriusXM Satellite radio with 1 year All Access subscription has been removed.

Active Blind Spot Detection has been removed.

Driving Assistance Package

Pricing increases from $500 to $700. All models.

Lane Departure Warning has been added.

M Sport Package

Pricing reduced from $5,200 to $3,800 on 330i and 330i xDrive models.

Luxury Package

This package has been removed.

Parking Assistance Package

Pricing reduced from $900 to $700.

Rearview camera has been removed. Now standard.

Premium Package

Pricing is reduced from $4,700 to $3,200 on 330i and 330i xDrive models.

Park Distance Control has been removed.

LED Headlights with cornering lights have been removed.

Active Driving Assistant Package has been removed.

SiriusXM Satellite radio with 1 year All Access subscription has been removed.

Connected Package Pro has been removed.

Active Blind Spot Detection has been removed.

Executive Package

Pricing is reduced from $5,900 to $4,400 on 330i and 330i xDrive.

Pricing increases from $2,100 to $2,600 on M340i and M340i xDrive.

Automatic High Beams have been removed. Now standard.

Heated Front seats have been added (330i and 330i xDrive).

Ambient Lighting has been added (330i and 330i xDrive).

Lice Cockpit Professional has been added )330i and 330i xDrive).

Active Driving Assistant has been removed.

SiriusXM Satellite radio with 1 year All Access subscription has been removed.

Connected Package Pro has been removed.

Parking Assistant Plus has been removed.

Track Handling Package is renamed Dynamic Handling Package (330i and 330i xDrive)

No changes to pricing or content.

New Shadowline Package (all models)

Extended Shadowline trim

Black mirror caps

Stand-Alone Options

Live Cockpit Professional has been added (330i and 330i xDrive).

M3 Sedan

Information, pricing and specifications to be announced Fall 2020.

4 Series Coupe and Convertible

Model MSRP Changes from 2020 430i Coupe $45,600 — 430i xDrive Coupe $47,600 — M440i Coupe tba — M440i xDrive Coupe $58,500 —

The new 4 Series Coupe production begins 7/2020. BMW 4 Series Convertible information will be announced later in 2020.

The 4 Series Coupe is new for 2021.

New 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine 255 hp and 294 lb.-ft. of torque.

New 3.0-liter 6-cylinder engine 382 hp and 369 lb.-ft. of torque.

New exterior and interior design.

New driver assistance and infotainment systems.

M4 Coupe

New M4 information, pricing and specifications to be announced in Fall 2020.

5 Series Sedan

Model MSRP Changes from 2020 530i Sedan $54,200 +$300 530i xDrive Sedan $56,500 +$300 530e Sedan $57,200 +$3,300 530e xDrive Sedan $59,500 +$3,300 540i Sedan $59,450 — 540i xDrive Sedan $61,750 — M550i xDrive Sedan $76,800 +$150

Updated 2021 5 Series Sedan production began in 7/2020.

Newly updated 5 Series Sedan for 2021.

New exterior and interior styling updates.

New 48-volt mild hybrid system for 6-cylinder 540i and 540i xDrive.

New more powerful 530e PHEV models with 288 hp and 310 lb.-ft. of torque.

New Live Cockpit Professional with iDrive 7 and larger 12.3-inch control display.

Standard Equipment

48-volt mild hybrid system for 6-cylinder 540i and 540i xDrive.

Android Auto compatibility has been added.

Adaptive Full LED lights have been added.

Automatic High beams have been added.

SiriusXM with 360L and 1 year All Access subscription has been added.

8-speed Sport automatic replaces 8-speed automatic on 530e models.

Colors

Imperial Blue Metallic has been removed.

Mediterranean Blue Metallic has been removed.

Almandine Brown II Metallic has been removed.

Champagne Quartz II Metallic has been removed.

Azurite Black II Metallic has been removed.

Rhodonite Silver Metallic has been removed.

Phytonic Blue Metallic has been added.

Bernina Grey Amber Effect Metallic has been added.

Interior Trim

Canberra Beige/Black Dakota Leather with contrast stitching has been removed.

Black Dakota Leather with Blue stitching has been removed.

Night Blue Dakota Leather with contrast stitching and piping has been removed.

Black Nappa Leather with Contrast stitching has been removed.

Full Merino Leather has been removed.

Perforated SensaTec has been added replacing previous SensaTec.

Fineline Cove Matte Finish wood trim has been added.

Individual Piano Black trim has been removed.

Individual Plum Brown wood trim has been removed.

Convenience Package

Pricing reduced from $950 to $850 on 530i and 540i models.

Pricing reduced from $950 to $600 on 530e models.

Remote Engine Start added for 530i and 540i models. Standard on 530e.

SiriusXM Satellite radio with 1 year All Access subscription removed. Now standard.

Dynamic Handling Package

Removed for 530i and 530e models. Unchanged for 540i models.

Lighting Package

Removed for 2021. Contents now standard.

Luxury Seating Package

Pricing reduced from $1,600 to $1,000.

Front messaging seats removed.

M Sport Package

Pricing reduced from $5,000 to $3,300 on 530i models.

Pricing reduced from $4,700 to $2,500 on 530e models.

Pricing reduced from $3,550 to $3,300 on 540i models.

Variable Sport Steering added for 540i models.

SensaTec dashboard removed.

LED Fog lights removed. Now standard.

Option of Dynamic Damper Control removed.

Aluminum Rhombicle Smoke Grey Highlight trim replaces Aluminum Rhombicle trim

Parking Assistance Package

Pricing increases from $700 to $800.

Drive Recorder added.

Luxury Package

Removed for 2021.

Premium Package

Pricing increases from $2,200 to $2,700 on 530i and 540i models.

Pricing increases from $2,200 to $2,450 on 530e models.

Remote Engine Start has been added for 530i and 540i models.

Harman Kardon surround sound audio has been added.

SiriusXM with 1 year All Access subscription has been removed. Now standard.

Executive Package

Pricing has been reduced from $3,800 to $3,600.

Remote Engine Start has been added for 530i and 540i models.

Soft-Close Automatic doors have been removed.

Ceramic Controls have been added.

Harman Kardon surround sound audio has been added.

SiriusXM with 1 year All Access subscription has been removed. Now standard.

Shadowline Package

This package is new for 2021.

Includes Extended Shadowline trim and Individual Shadowline headlights.

Stand-Alone Options

Dynamic Damper Control has been removed.

M Sport Brakes with Red Calipers have been added.

Integral Active Steering has been removed.

SensaTec Dashboard has been added.

Multi-Contour seats have been removed.

Heated Front seats have been removed.

Front Messaging seats have been added.

Leather Dashboard has been removed.

Ceramic Controls have been removed.

Harman Kardon surround sound audio has been removed.

Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround sound audio has been removed.

Rear seat entertainment professional has been removed.

Night Vision with Pedestrian Protection has been removed.

Remote Control Parking has been removed.

M5 Sedan

Model MSRP Changes from 2020 M5 Sedan $103,500 +$800

The updated 2021 M5 Sedan production begins in 7/2020.

Newly updated M5 Sedan for 2021.

Competition model has been removed. Competition Package is now an option.

Updated exterior and interior styling.

New Live Cockpit Professional with iDrive 7 and larger 12.3-inch control screen.

New Track Mode for Competition Package.

New shock absorbers and Damper Control System for Competition Pkg.

Standard Equipment

Remote Engine Start has been added.

SiriusXM with 360L and 1 year All Access subscription has been added.

Android Auto compatibility has been added.

4-zone climate control has been added.

Colors

Brands Hatch Grey Metallic replaces Singapore Gray Metallic.

Motegi Red Metallic has been added.

Almandine Brown II Metallic has been removed.

Azurite Black II Metallic has been removed.

Champagne Quartz II Metallic has been removed.

Rhodonite Silver Metallic has been removed.

Tanzanite Blue II Metallic has been added.

Alvite Grey Metallic has been added.

Individual Aventurin Red Metallic has been added.

Frozen Bluestone Metallic has been added.

Interior Trim

Caramel/Black Individual Full Merino Leather has been removed.

Black Extended Merino Leather replaces Black Full Merino Leather.

Individual Piano Black trim has been removed.

Individual Plum Brown wood trim has been removed.

Competition Package

New package replaces previous separate M5 Competition model.

Executive Package

Pricing is reduced from $3,650 to $3,350.

4-zone automatic climate control has been removed.

Drive Recorder has been added.

Stand-Alone Options

M Compound Brakes with either Red or Black calipers have been added.

Rear seat entertainment professional has been removed.

Night Vision with Pedestrian Detection has been removed.

7 Series Sedan

Model MSRP Change from 2020 740i Sedan $86,800 +$350 740i xDrive Sedan $89,800 +$350 745e xDrive Sedan $95,900 +$350 750i xDrive Sedan $103,000 +$350 M760i xDrive Sedan $157,800 +$100 ALPINA B7 $143,200 +$400

The 2021 BMW 7 Series began production in 3/2020.

The BMW 7 Series was updated for model year 2020.

Standard Equipment

In-dash CD player has been removed.

Drive Recorder has been added.

Heated front seats, armrest and steering wheel have been added.

Colors

Glacier Silver Metallic has been removed.

Imperial Blue Metallic has been removed.

Royal Burgundy Red Metallic has been removed.

Arctic Grey Metallic has been removed.

Azurite Black Metallic has been removed.

Azurite Black II Metallic has been removed.

Frozen Bluestone Metallic has been added.

Phytonic Blue metallic has been added.

Interior Trim

Canberra Beige Nappa Leather has been removed.

Black Nappa Leather with M Design has been removed.

Cashmere Beige/Black Full Merino Leather has been removed.

Eucalyptus Smoke Brown Wood trim has been removed.

Cold Weather Package

This package has been removed. Contents are now standard.

Stand-alone Options

Remote Engine Start has been removed. Now standard.

M Sport Brakes with black calipers have been added.

Front & rear heated seats have been added to 740i, 745e and 750i models.

Ambient air package has been removed.

Icon Adaptive LED headlights with Laserlight have been removed.

Drive Recorder has been removed. Now standard.

Night Vision with Pedestrian Protection has been removed.

ALPINA B7

Model MSRP Change from 2020 ALPINA B7 $143,200 +$400

The 2021 ALPINA B7 began production in 3/2020.

Standard Equipment

In-dash CD player has been removed.

Drive Recorder has been added.

Colors

Glacier Silver Metallic has been removed.

Azurite Black II Metallic has been removed.

Phytonic Blue Metallic has been added.

Frozen Bluestone Metallic has been added.

Interior Trim

Canberra Beige Nappa Leather has been removed.

Cashmere Beige/Black Full Merino Leather has been removed.

Fine Wood Poplar Grey trim with grey metallic high gloss has been removed.

Stand-Alone Options

Ambient Air Package has been removed.

Icon Adaptive LED headlights with Laserlight have been removed.

Drive Recorder has been removed. Now standard.

Night Vision with Pedestrian Protection has been removed.

8 Series Coupe, Convertible and Gran Coupe

Model MSRP Change from 2020 840i Coupe $88,000 +$100 840i xDrive Coupe $90,900 +$100 M850i xDrive Coupe $111,900 — 840i Convertible $97,400 — 840i xDrive Convertible $100,300 — M850i xDrive Convertible $121,400 — 840i Gran Coupe $85,000 +$100 840i xDrive Gran Coupe $87,900 +$100 M850i xDrive Gran Coupe $108,900 —

2021 8 Series began production in 7/2020.

Standard Equipment

Anthracite headliner has been added for 840i Coupe and Gran Coupe models.

SiriusXM with 360L and 1-year All Access subscription replaces SiriusXM.

Lane Departure Warning has been added.

Colors

Sonic Speed Blue has been removed.

Interior Trim

Black Extended Merino Leather with black M piping has been removed.

Driving Assistance Package 2

This package has been removed.

M Sport Package

Pricing has been reduced from $4,850 to $4,550.

M Sport Brakes with black calipers have been added.

Anthracite headliner has been removed. Now standard.

Black Extended Merino Leather with black M piping has been removed.

Stand-Alone Options

Anthracite headliner has been removed for 840i Coupe and Gran Coupe models.

Night Vision with Pedestrian Protection has been removed.

Extended Shadowline trim pricing reduced from $350 to $300.

M8 Coupe, Convertible and Gran Coupe

Model MSRP Change from 2020 M8 Gran Coupe $130,000 —

The M8 Coupe and Convertible will not be imported for MY21, only the M8 GC.

The separate Competition model is replaced by the optional Competition package.

The 2021 M8 Gran Coupe began production in 7/2020.

Standard Equipment

SiriusXM with 360L and 1-year All Access subscription replaces SiriusXM.

Colors

Sonic Speed Blue has been removed.

Donington Grey Metallic has been added.

Interior Trim

No changes.

Competition Package

This package replaces the previous stand-alone Competition model.

Stand-Alone Options

Compound Brakes with Red calipers have been added.

Compound brakes with Black calipers have been added.

Night Vision with Pedestrian Protection has been removed.

Z4 Roadster

Model MSRP Change from 2020 Z4 sDrive30i Roadster $49,700 +$200 Z4 sDrive M40i Roadster $63,700 —

2021 Z4 Roadsters began production in 7/2020.

Standard Equipment

SiriusXM with 360L and 1-year All Access subscription has been added.

Android Auto compatibility has been added.

Colors

No changes

Interior Trim

No changes

Convenience Package (Z4 sDrive30i)

Pricing is reduced from $1,450 to $1,150.

SiriusXM with 1-year All Access subscription has been removed. Now standard.

Driving Assistance Package

Pricing increases from $500 to $700.

Park Distance Control has been added.

Dynamic Handling Package replaces Track Handling Package (Z4 sDrive30i)

Pricing and content remain the same.

M Sport Package (Z4 sDrive30i)

Pricing is reduced from $2,950 to $2,650.

Premium Package

Pricing is reduced from $3,050 to $2,750 on the Z4 sDrive30i.

Remote Engine Start has been added 9Z4 sDrive30i).

SiriusXM with 1 year All Access subscription has been removed. Now standard.

Active Blind Spot Detection has been added (Z4 sDrive30i).

Lane Departure warning has been added (Z4 sDrive30i).

Executive Package

Pricing is reduced from $5,550 to $5,250 on the Z4 sDrive30i.

Pricing increases from xx to $2,500 to $3,900 on the Z4 M40i.

Remote Engine Start has been added (Z4 sDrive30i).

SiriusXM with 1 year All Access subscription has been removed. Now standard.

Automatic high beams have been removed. Now standard.

Active Blind Spot Detection has been added (Z4 sDrive30i).

Lane Departure warning has been added (Z4 sDrive30i).

Wireless charging has been added.

WiFi Hotspot with 3GB trial has been added.

Stand-Alone Options

Adaptive M suspension has been removed (Z4 sDrive30i).

Parking Assistant has been added (Z4 M40i).

Wireless Charging has been added.

M Sport Brakes with red calipers has been added.

Heated front seats have been added (Z4 sDrive30i).

WiFi Hotspot with 3GB trial has been removed.

i3

2021 i3 information will be released later in 2020.

i8 Coupe and Roadster

i8 production came to an end in June 2020. Close to 20,500 i8s have been built since its introduction for model year 2014.

X1 Sports Activity Vehicle

Model MSRP Changes from 2020 X1 sDrive28i $35,400 +$200 X1 xDrive28i $37,400 +$200

The 2021 X1 began production in 7/2020.

The X1 was updated for model year 2020.

Standard Equipment

SiriusXM with 1-year All Access subscription has been added.

Colors

Sparkling Brown Metallic has been removed.

Dark Olive Metallic has been removed.

Jucaro Beige Metallic has been removed.

Mediterranean Blue Metallic has been removed.

Sunset Orange Metallic has been removed.

Cashmere Silver Metallic has been added.

Phytonic Blue Metallic has been added.

Interior Trim

No changes.

Convenience Package.

Pricing reduced from $2,550 to $2,250.

SiriusXM with 1-year All Access subscription has been removed. Now standard.

LED fog lamps have been removed.

M Sport Package

Pricing has been reduced from $4,650 to $4,350.

SiriusXM with 1-year All Access subscription has been removed. Now standard.

Premium Package

Pricing has been reduced from $5,000 to $4,250.

SiriusXM with 1-year All Access subscription has been removed. Now standard.

LED Fog lights have been removed.

Stand-Alone Options

Sport Seats have been removed. Now available in M Sport Package only.

X2 Sports Activity Coupe

Model MSRP Changes from 2020 X2 sDrive28i $36,600 +$200 X2 xDrive28i $38,600 +$200 X2 M35i $46,450 —

The 2021 X2 began production in 7/2020.

Standard Equipment

SiriusXM with 1-year All Access subscription has been added.

LED Fog lights have been removed.

A new Mesh Grille will be introduced on the X2 M35i starting from 11/2020.

Colors

Dark Olive Metallic has been removed.

Mediterranean Blue Metallic has been removed.

Phytonic Blue Metallic has been added.

Storm Bay Metallic has been added.

Interior Trim

Black Perforated Dakota Leather with blue highlights has been removed (X2 28i).

Convenience Package

Pricing has been reduced from $2,350 to $2,100 (X2 28i models).

SiriusXM with 1-year All Access subscription has been removed. Now standard.

Dynamic Handling Package (X2 28i models)

This package has been removed.

It contained Dynamic Damper Control and M Sport Steering wheel.

Premium Package

Pricing is reduced from $3,750 to $3,500 on X2 28i models.

Pricing remains unchanged at $1,400 on X2 M40i model.

SiriusXM with 1-year All Access subscription has been removed. Now standard.

M Sport Package (X2 28i models)

Pricing is reduced from $4,650 to $4,400.

SiriusXM with 1-year All Access subscription has been removed. Now standard.

Stand-Alone Options

No changes.

X3 Sports Activity Vehicle

Models MSRP Changes from 2020 X3 sDrive30i $43,000 +$1,050 X3 xDrive30i $45,000 +$1,050 X3 xDrive30e $49,600 +$1,050 X3 M40i $56,600 +$700

The 2021 X3 began production in 8/2020.

A new X3 xDrive30e PHEV model was added in early 2020.

Standard Equipment

SiriusXM with 360L and 1 year All Access subscription has been added.

Android Auto compatibility has been added.

Live Cockpit Professional has been added for X3 30e and M40i.

Active Driving Assistant has been added.

Trailer Hitch prep has been removed. Trailer Hitch is still available as option.

Colors

Dark Olive metallic has been removed.

Terra Brown Metallic has been removed.

Interior Trim

Mocha Vernasca Leather has been removed.

Convenience Package (X3 30i and 30e models)

Pricing is reduced from $2,250 to $1,850.

SiriusXM with 1-year All Access subscription has been removed. Now standard.

Driving Assistance Package

This package has been removed. Active Driving Assistant is now standard.

Dynamic Handling Package (X3 30i and 30e models)

M Sport Brakes with red calipers added to brakes with blue calipers.

M Sport Package (X3 30i and 30e models)

Pricing reduced from $5,020 to $4,600.

Option for Dynamic Damper Control is removed.

Option of Grey Poplar Wood or Carbon Fiber trim is removed.

Luxury Package (X3 30i models)

This package has been removed.

Premium Package

Pricing is reduced from $5,000 to $4,500 on X3 30i models.

Pricing is reduced from $4,000 to $3,600 on X3 30e model.

Pricing reduced from $2,450 to $1,450 on X3 M40i model.

SiriusXM with 1-year All Access subscription has been removed. Now standard.

Connected Package Pro removed for X3 M40i. Now standard.

Live Cockpit Professional removed for X3 M40i. Now standard.

Executive Package

Pricing reduced from $7,750 to $7,100 on X3 30i models.

Pricing is reduced from $6,750 to $6,200 on X3 30e model.

Pricing reduced from $4,800 to $3,600 on X3 M40i model.

SiriusXM with 1-year All Access subscription has been removed. Now standard.

Connected Package Pro removed for X3 M40i. Now standard.

Live Cockpit Professional removed for M40i. Now standard.

Shadowline Package

New $300 package added. Adds extended Shadowline exterior trim.

Stand-Alone Options

Dynamic Damper Control removed for X3 30i models.

M Sport Brakes with red calipers have been added for X3 30i and 30e models.

Grey Poplar Wood trim has been removed.

Carbon Fiber trim has been removed for X3 30i models. Now only for X3 M40i.

Acoustic Glass has been added.

X4 Sports Activity Coupe

Model MSRP Changes from 2020 X4 xDrive30i $51,600 +$500 X4 M40i $61,700 +$700 X4 M $73,400 —

The 2021 X4 began production in 8/2020.

Standard Equipment

SiriusXM with 360L and 1 year All Access subscription has been added.

Android Auto compatibility has been added.

Wireless Charging has been added to X4 M40i.

WiFi Hotspot with 3 GB trial has been added to X4 M40i.

Active Driving Assistant has been added.

Colors

Dark Olive Metallic has been removed.

Interior Trim

Black Vernasca Leather with red contrast stitching has been removed.

Black Vernasca Leather with blue contrast stitching has been removed.

Mocha Vernasca Leather with contrast stitching has been removed.

Individual Ivory White Extended Merino Leather has been removed.

Individual Fiona Red/Black Extended Merino Leather has been removed.

Individual Tartufo Extended Merino Leather has been removed.

Convenience Package (X4 30i)

Pricing has increased from $900 to $1,050.

SiriusXM with 1-year All Access subscription has been removed. Now standard.

Wireless Charging has been added.

Driving Assistance Package

This package has been removed. Active Driving Assistant is now standard.

Dynamic Handling Package (X4 30i)

Pricing is reduced from $1,450 to $1,200.

M Sport Exhaust has been removed.

M Sport Brakes with red calipers added to brakes with blue calipers.

M Sport Package (X4 30i)

Pricing increases from $2,720 to $2,850.

Option of Grey Poplar Wood or Carbon Fiber trim is removed.

Option for Dynamic Damper Control is removed.

Premium Package

Pricing increase from $2,650 to $2,800 for the X4 xDrive30i.

Pricing remains unchanged at $1,750 for the X4 M40i.

SiriusXM with 1-year All Access subscription has been removed. Now standard.

Wireless Charging has been added.

Executive Package

Pricing increases from $5,100 to $5,250 for the X4 xDrive30i.

Pricing remains unchanged at $3,700 for the X4 M40i.

SiriusXM with 1-year All Access subscription has been removed. Now standard.

Wireless Charging has been added.

Shadowline Package

New $300 package added. Adds extended Shadowline exterior trim.

Stand-Alone Options

Wireless Charging has been removed. Now part of Convenience Package.

M Sport Exhaust has been removed for the X4 xDrive30i.

M Sport brakes with red calipers has been added.

Grey Poplar Wood trim has been removed.

Carbon Fiber trim has been removed for X3 30i models. Now only for X3 M40i.

X3 M and X4 M

Model MSRP Change from 2020 X3 M $69,900 — X4 M $73,400 —

The 2021 X3 M and X4 M began production in 4/2020.

For 2021, the stand-alone Competition models have been replaced with an optional Competition Package.

Standard Equipment

SiriusXM with 360L and 1-year All Access subscription has been added.

Android Auto compatibility has been added.

Live Cockpit Professional has been added.

WiFi Hotspot with 3GB trial has been added.

Colors

No changes.

Interior Trim

Fineline Cove Matte Finish Wood trim has been added.

Competition Package

This package has been added and replaces the stand-alone Competition models.

Executive Package

SiriusXM with 1-year All Access subscription has been removed. Now standard.

Stand-Alone Options

Fineline Cove Matte Finish Wood trim has been added.

X5 Sports Activity Vehicle

Model MSRP Changes from 2020 X5 sDrive40i $59,400 +$500 X5 xDrive40i $61,700 +$500 X5 xDrive45e $65,400 — X5 M50i $82,800 +$650

The 2021 X5 began production in 8/2020.

The X5 xDrive50i has been removed for 2021.

The X5 xDrive45e PHEV is new for 2021.

Standard Equipment

SiriusXM with 360L and 1-year All Access subscription has been added.

Android Auto compatibility has been added.

48-volt mild hybrid system has been added to X5 40i models.

Remote Start has been added to X5 M50i.

Front Ventilated seats have been added to X5 M50i.

Trailer Hitch prep has been removed. Trailer Hitch is optional.

Colors

No changes.

Interior Trim

Black Vernasca Leather with brown contrast stitching has been removed.

Individual Ivory White / Night Blue Full Merino Leather has been removed.

Individual Ivory White Full Merino Leather has been removed.

Individual Coffee Full Merino Leather has been removed.

Individual Black Full Merino Leather has been removed.

Convenience Package (X5 40i models)

Remote Engine Start has been added.

SiriusXM with 1-year All Access subscription has been removed. Now standard.

Luxury Seating Package

Has been removed for M50i. Contents are now standard.

Off-Road Package (X5 xDrive40i)

This package has been removed for 2021.

Parking Assistance Package

Pricing increases from $700 to $800.

Drive Recorder has been added.

Premium Package

Pricing increases from $2,300 to $2,800 for X5 40i models.

Pricing decreases from $1,250 to $1,000 for X5 M50i.

Remote Engine Start has been removed for X5 M50i. Now standard.

SiriusXM with 1-year All Access subscription has been removed. Now standard.

Harman Kardon surround sound audio has been added for X5 40i models.

Executive Package

Pricing is reduced from $5,600 to $5,100 for X5 40i models.

Pricing has been reduced from $4,550 to $3,300 for X5 M50i.

Remote Engine Start has been removed for X5 M50i. Now standard.

SiriusXM with 1-year All Access subscription has been removed. Now standard.

Harman Kardon surround sound audio has been added for X5 40i models.

Soft-close automatic doors have been removed.

Heated and cooled cupholders have been removed.

Parking Assist Plus has been removed. Now part of Parking Assistance Package.

Drive Recorder has been removed. Now part of Parking Assistance Package.

Active Park Distance control has been removed.

Surround View with 3D view has been removed.

Stand-Alone Options

Glass Controls have been removed.

Harman Kardon surround sound has been removed. Now part of Premium Pkg.

Icon Adaptive LED headlights with Laserlight have been removed. Now in Exec. Pkg.

Integral Active Steering has been removed for X5 M50i. Only part of Dynamic Handling- Pkg.

Front Messaging seats have been added.

Night Vision with Pedestrian Detection.

Rear Seat Entertainment Professional has been removed.

X6 Sports Activity Coupe

Model MSRP Changes from 2020 X6 sDrive40i $65,050 +$750 X6 xDrive40i $67,350 +$750 X6 M50i $86,250 +$600

The 2021 X6 began production in 8/2020.

Standard Equipment

SiriusXM with 360L and 1-year All Access subscription has been added.

Android Auto compatibility has been added.

48-volt mild hybrid system has been added to X5 40i models.

Remote Start has been added to X5 M50i.

Front Ventilated seats have been added to X5 M50i.

Trailer Hitch prep has been removed. Trailer Hitch is optional.

Colors

Phytonic Blue Metallic replaces Riverside Blue Metallic.

Interior Trim

Black Vernasca Leather with brown contrast stitching has been removed.

Individual Ivory White Full Merino Leather has been removed.

Individual Black Full Merino Leather has been removed.

Convenience Package (X6 40i models)

Remote Engine Start has been added.

SiriusXM with 1-year All Access subscription has been removed. Now standard.

Dynamic Handling Package

M sport Brakes with red calipers have been added.

Luxury Seating Package

Has been removed for M50i. Contents are now standard.

Off-Road Package (X6 xDrive40i)

This package has been removed for 2021.

Parking Assistance Package

Pricing increases from $700 to $800.

Drive Recorder has been added.

Premium Package

Pricing increases from $2,300 to $2,800 for X5 40i models.

Pricing decreases from $1,250 to $1,000 for X6 M50i.

Remote Engine Start has been removed for X6 M50i. Now standard.

SiriusXM with 1-year All Access subscription has been removed. Now standard.

Harman Kardon surround sound audio has been added for X6 40i models.

Executive Package

Pricing is reduced from $5,600 to $5,100 for X6 40i models.

Pricing has been reduced from $4,550 to $3,300 for X6 M50i.

Remote Engine Start has been removed for X6 M50i. Now standard.

SiriusXM with 1-year All Access subscription has been removed. Now standard.

Harman Kardon surround sound audio has been added for X6 40i models.

Soft-close automatic doors have been removed.

Heated and cooled cupholders have been removed.

Parking Assist Plus has been removed. Now part of Parking Assistance Package.

Drive Recorder has been removed. Now part of Parking Assistance Package.

Active Park Distance control has been removed.

Surround View with 3D view has been removed.

Stand-Alone Options

M Sport Brakes with red calipers have been added.

Glass Controls have been removed.

Icon Adaptive LED headlights with Laserlight have been removed. Now in Exec. Pkg.

Harman Kardon surround sound has been removed. Now part of Premium Pkg.

Rear Seat Entertainment Professional has been removed.

Night Vision with Pedestrian detection has been removed.

Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround sound removed for X6 40i models.

Acoustic Glass has been removed.

Alcantara headliner in upholstery color has been removed.

X5 M and X6 M

Model MSRP Changes from 2020 X5 M $105,100 — X6 M $108,600 —

2021 X5 M and X6 M models began production in 8/2020.

The stand-alone Competition models have been replaced by the Competition package.

Standard Equipment

SiriusXM with 360L and 1-year All Access subscription has been added.

Android Auto compatibility has been added.

Colors

No changes.

Interior Trim

No changes.

Competition Package

New package replaces previous stand-alone Competition models.

Stand-Alone Options

Roof rails in satin aluminum have been removed for X5 M.

Satin aluminum exterior trim has been removed for X5 M.

Rear seat Entertainment Professional has been removed.

Night Vision with Pedestrian Detection has been removed.

X7 Sports Activity Vehicle

Model MSRP Changes from 2020 X7 xDrive40i $74,900 +$1,000 X7 M50i $99,800 +$200

The 2021 X7 began production in 8/2020.

The X7 xDrive50i model has been removed for 2021.

X7 M50i model now includes increased top speed limit (155 mph) if 22-inch Style 758i bicolor orbit grey wheels with performance runflat tires are selected.

A limited X7 Dark Shadow Edition will be available in around 75 units.

Standard Equipment

SiriusXM with 360L and 1-year All Access subscription has been added.

Android Auto compatibility has been added.

48-volt mild hybrid system has been added to X7 xDrive40i.

Heated front seats, armrests and steering wheel have been added.

Remote Engine Start has been added to X7 xDrive40i.

Trailer hitch prep has been deleted. Trailer hitch is optional.

Colors

Vermont Bronze Metallic has been removed.

Interior Trim

Black Vernasca Leather with brown contrast stitching has been removed.

Individual Ivory White Full Merino leather has been removed.

Individual Coffee Full Merino Leather has been removed.

Individual Black Full Merino Leather has been removed.

Brown-Metallic Ash Wood grain trim has been removed.

BMW Individual Black Fineline Wood trim with aluminum inserts has been removed.

Black Metallic Ash trim has been removed.

Cold Weather Package

Pricing is reduced from $1,200 to $1,100.

Heated front seats, armrests and steering wheel have been removed. Now standard.

Luxury Seating Package

Pricing reduced from $1,200 to $1,100 for X7 M50i.

Off-Road Package (X7 xDrive40i)

This package has been removed for 2021.

Premium Package (X7 xDrive40i)

Pricing is reduced from $2,800 to $2,550.

Remote Engine Start has been removed. Now standard.

Executive Package

Pricing is reduced from $4,100 to $3,850 for the X7 xDrive40i.

Remote Engine start has been removed from X7 xDrive40i. Now standard.

Stand-Alone Options

Remote Engine Start has been removed. Now standard.

Front ventilated seats have been removed.

M Sport Brakes with black calipers have been added.

Glass Controls have been removed. Only part of Executive Package.

Heated front seats, armrests and steering wheel have been removed.

Ambient Air Package has been removed.

Brown-Metallic Ash Wood grain trim has been removed.

BMW Individual Black Fineline Wood trim with aluminum inserts has been removed.

Black Metallic Ash trim has been removed.

Leather dashboard has been removed.

Head-Up display has been removed. Only part of Premium or Executive Pkg.

Rear Seat Entertainment has been removed.

Night Vision with Pedestrian Detection has been removed.

Alcantara headliner in upholstery color has been removed.

ALPINA XB7

Model MSRP Changes from 2020 ALPINA XB7 $141,300 —

The 2021 ALPINA XB7 began production in 8/2020.