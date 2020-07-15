The new BMW iX3 electric SAV launches with a complete host of attractive equipment and customization choices. These can turn the iX3 into an ideal, eco-friendly, everyday companion. The G08 electric Sports Activity Vehicle will come in two trim lines when it is introduced on the market in late 2020.

The entry-level model is dubbed “Inspiring” and starts at EUR 68,040.33 in Germany. For the high-end “Impressive” model, customers will have to pay more at a starting price of EUR 73,401.68.

The online configurator already went live on most of the BMW websites across the world, where the iX3 will be sold starting with the 4th quarter of this year.

The first conclusion that can be drawn after investigating the specifications of the two trim lines and the customization possibilities is that the new G08 iX3 comes with a very attractive package, priced well below that of other comparable competitor models.

The new BMW iX3 Inspiring comes with standard 19-inch Aerodynamic Wheels code 842 with bicolor finish, an adaptive chassis, LED headlights with extended functionality, Active Protection passive safety system, the full BMW Individual Exterior Line Aluminum and satin-painted aluminum roof rails.

The equipment package for the iX3 Inspiring comprises further standard equipment as follows:

BMW Live Cockpit Professional

BMW Maps

BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant

Connected Package Professional

Panoramic sunroof

Parking Assistant

Sensatec leather dashboard upholstery

Sensatec leather seats

3-zone automatic climate control

Electrically-operated, heated front seats, with memory function for the driver

Alarm system

WLAN Hotspot

Sport steering wheel

Galvanized application for buttons and steering wheel controls

Wireless Smartphone Charging technology

Ambient Lighting

Furthermore, the new BMW iX3 can be optionally finished in six exterior paintworks:

Piemont Red metallic,

Sophisto Grey metallic,

Cashmere Silver metallic,

Carbon Black metallic,

Mineral White metallic

Phytonic Blue metallic

In the cabin, customers will be able to choose from two Sensatec leather upholsteries for the seats: Black and Mokka. Several dashboard and door cover ornaments will be available: black trims, shiny grey poplar wood, Fineline Cove open-pore, aluminum and glossy dark oak wood.

The range-topping iX3 Impressive adds even more equipment in addition to the standard “Inspiring” specification, as follows:

High-end Harman/Kardon surround sound system

BMW IconicSounds Electric

Sport seats for the driver and front passenger, with lateral adjustment and support

Parking Assistant Plus

Automatic headlight assistant

BMW Head-Up Display

BMW Gesture Control

20-inch Aerodynamic Wheels code 843 with bicolor finish

Acoustic-proof windshield

Comfort Access

The new BMW iX3 Impressive also adds several Vernasca pure leather upholstery choices in the following shades: Canberra Beige, Cognac, Mokka and Black. The exterior paintworks and interior trims are the same as in the case of the Inspiring model.

The interior of the new iX3 is particularly attractive thanks to the galvanized coating for the center console buttons and steering wheel controls.

The BMW i blue touches on the electronic gear lever, the engine start/stop knob and around the BMW roundel on the steering wheel are also particularly eye-catching and defining. The door sills further individualize the iX3 with the engraved BMW i logos.

The specific BMW i Blue exterior accents can be optionally deleted upon request, while choosing the Piemont Red metallic or the Phytonic Blue metallic colors leads to the the automatic deletion of the respective BMW i pattern.

Furthermore, if customer do not fancy the shiny aluminum accents, they can as well choose the BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line package with extended content and the shiny black roof rails.

Besides the standard aluminum kidneys with BMW i mesh design and blue accents, the Shadow Line package covers the grille in glossy black adornments retaining the blue accents. If the BMW i pattern is optionally deleted at no extra charge, then you get either an aluminum kidney grille or an all-black one.

If we are to compare it to its main co-national competitors, the new BMW iX3 does a pretty good figure. The Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC+ starts at roughly EUR 69,484 in Germany, while Audi demands no less than EUR 68,333 for the base e-tron 55 quattro model in its home country.

It is important to mention that the two German opponents of the new iX3 are offered with standard all-wheel drive chassis, while the G08 is rear-wheel drive. It remains to be seen whether an xDrive variant will arrive in the near future.

Furthermore, whereas the new BMW iX3 promises an overall electric range of 459 kilometers (WLTP cycle), the Merc EQC is good for 454 kilometers. The Audi e-tron 50 quattro is nowhere near at 338 kilometers as per WLTP calculation.

But, we also have to take into consideration the fact that the new iX3 is the least-powered of the three at 210 kW of maximum output. The EQC 400 4MATIC+ boasts 300 kW, whereas the e-tron 55 quattro does 230 kW.

But, again, the new iX3 strikes back when it comes to the trailblazing Gen5 BMW eDrive architecture, which marks a consistent leap ahead of other competitors in terms of packaging, battery technology, absence of rare earths, efficiency and density.

Now let’s see the new iX3 featured in the various colors, upholsteries and trims available.

Sensatec/Vernasca leather upholsteries and dashboard ornaments available for the new BMW iX3

iX3 Impressive in Piemont Red metallic, with automatically deleted BMW i accents

iX3 Impressive in Phytonic Blue metallic, with automatically deleted BMW i accents

iX3 Inspiring in Sophisto Grey metallic, with standard BMW i blue accents

iX3 Impressive in Cashmere Silver metallic, with standard BMW i blue accents

iX3 Impressive in Carbon Black metallic, with standard BMW i blue accents

iX3 Impressive in Mineral White metallic, with optional BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line package