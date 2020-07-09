AC Schnitzer took the new BMW 1 Series F40 to their shop for a series of tuning treatments. The first BMW 1 Series based on a front-wheel drive architecture has been lowered and given a much sportier look. Furthermore, the AC Schnitzer is also providing some aftermarket parts for 1 Series models without an M Sport package. For example, the suspension springs from Aachen, which bring the 1 Series closer and closer to the asphalt, provide a lowering of 25 to 35 millimeters.

The aerodynamic package also promises a higher degree of sportiness. There is a front splitter at the front, a rear roof wing and plenty of carbon fiber bits all around.

At the rear, the tailpipes are painted in Sport Chrome or Sport Black offering further differentiation from the regular 1 Series. A rear apron protective film and AC Schnitzer lettering on the side skirts are also available.

The 19-inch AC Schnitzer light-alloy wheels also make a significant contribution to a sportier appearance. The bicolor and Anthracite variants are available for different tastes and exterior colors.

AC Schnitzer fans still have to wait for an increase in performance, but there is already a sports rear silencer for the BMW M135i.

Inside, the BMW 1 Series owners can spec their ride with AC Schnitzer’s aluminum gear shift paddles, pedals, footrest and key holder.

