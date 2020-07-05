Introduced in 2015 by BMW in cooperation with EVgo, the ChargeNow DC Fast program allows eligible BMW i3 drivers in participating markets to enjoy 24 months of no cost charging sessions for the BMW i3 at participating EVgo Stations. But the program is now going through some changes in Europe.

The ChargeNow charging service operated by Digital Charging Solutions for the BMW Group was renamed BMW Charging and MINI Charging as of July 1, 2020. All ChargeNow functions will continue to be available under the new name and the login credentials were also maintained.

However, this only applies to BMW Charging, with MINI Charging the process is more complicated: According to the ChargeNow website, MINI drivers should log in to BMW Charging, cancel their existing contract and then re-register for MINI Charging.

Furthermore, there is also a new mobile app available for download. The current ChargeNow charging cards can still be used, and until the end of July, customers in Germany, France and the Netherlands can order a new charging card in the BMW Charging design free of charge.

The tariffs will remain the same as well for the time being. In Germany this means that due to the temporary reduction in VAT, BMW Charging charges 0.38 €/kWh on an AC charger (from 2021: 0.39 €/kWh), and 0.48 €/kWh on a DC charging station (from 2021: 0.49 €/kWh).

The exception here are Ionity charging points, where the kilowatt-hour costs 0.77 € (from 2021: 0.79 €/kWh). In the Active tariff for € 4.86 basic fee per month (from 2021: € 5), the kilowatt-hour (except for Ionity) is ten cents cheaper.

Finally, the “ChargeNow for Business” will be retained in the new program.

[Source: Electrive]