The BMW M2 CS Racing is the twin brother of the highly awaited M2 CS coupe. The racing version of the upcoming M2 CS was unveiled late last year and it’s one step closer to its market introduction.

To be sold under the BMW M2 CS Racing name, the new compact racecar will start at 95,000 Euros. As with the predecessor models, the BMW M235i Racing and the BMW M240i Racing, several platforms around the world will be available to the new car apart from its main stomping grounds, the VLN Endurance Championship Nürburgring and the TC America. A Permit B version is planned for racing at the Nordschleife as part of the VLN.

Just like the “regular” M2 CS, the BMW M2 CS Racing uses a S55 3-liter twin-turbo mill under the hood and will have various amounts of power available so that it can be used in a wider range of motorsport events. The lowest level will be 280 HP while the top-end versions will have 365 HP.

The power output can be selected by the customers, of course, depending on the Balance of Performance or Permit B classification. The torque figure remains untouched at 550 Nm (406 lb-ft) and is sent to the rear wheels through a 7-speed DCT gearbox that has been upgraded with specialist motorsport software.

The M2 CS also comes with a full complement of adjustable suspension components, stronger brakes, a roll cage and other safety features.

BMW Group Motorsport Director Jens Marquardt said earlier this year: “BMW racing cars have enjoyed regular success in North America since the 1970s and they really thrill the fans. That applies to our GT cars and to the BMW M2 CS Racing’s predecessors that helped BMW customer teams to secure countless wins and titles over the years.”

“From the 2021 season onwards, we are aiming to add a new chapter to our history of success in North American motorsport with the BMW M2 CS Racing.”, continued Marquardt.

The car will compete in the TC class between the lower TCA class and higher TCR class. Its competitors in this class include the Honda Civic Type R TC, Nissan 370Z and Hyundai Genesis Coupe.

BMWBLOG brings you today an exclusive photo gallery of the BMW M2 CS Racing from Sachsenring, Germany.