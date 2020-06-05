Video: BMW M5 Competition drag races E63 S AMG

By now, there are plenty of videos out there showing the new BMW M5 Competition model drag racing its main rivals. We’ve seen our fair share of them already, including races against supercars or even hypercars. Today though, we’re looking at the BMW going up against its main rival: the Mercedes-AMG E63 S.

The M5 and the E63 AMG have been dueling ever since the AMG tuner was bought by Mercedes-Benz. It’s one of the most heavily debated rivalries in the industry and understandably so, as Mercedes-Benz and BMW have been competing for the same customers for decades.

Since the E-Class and the 5 Series have remained roughly the same in terms of market positioning, the top-end models are definitely going to trade blows one way or another.

In this drag race, both cars are stock. So that means the numbers they put out should be pretty straightforward. The F90 M5 Competition has a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 under the hood developing 625 HP and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque. The engine is hooked up to an 8-speed automatic transmission and an M xDrive all-wheel drive system which allows it to put the power down efficiently.

On the other side of the drag strip we have a stock Mercedes-AMG E63 S. Under its hood hides a 4-liter twin-turbo V8 tuned to make 612 HP and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque. The Merc also has all-wheel drive but uses a different gearbox, a 9-speed unit. The Mercedes is also marginally heavier, but not by much.

So who takes the crown home? Well, there’s a clear winner here, even after several launches. The results were always the same. According to the Vbox, the E63 S did the 0-62 mph sprint in 3.25 seconds, and the 1/4 mile in 11.2 seconds. The M5 on the other hand went under 3 seconds for the 0-62 mph sprint, and covered the 1/4 mile in 10.76 seconds.

Let’s take a look.