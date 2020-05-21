MINI to Expand Oxford Edition Models to All Customers and Adds Countryman to Lineup

MINI is bringing its value-proposition “Oxford Edition” to all customers in the US market, to get new car for cheaper than usual, so long as you don’t need as many features. previously, the Oxford Edition MINI models, were only available for college students, active-duty military and recently retired military, to give them a more affordable way to get into a MINI. However, the 2020 MINI Oxford Edition models will now be available to all customers in the US, to help out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our Oxford Editions are all about offering MINI models with incredible value, at an attractive price, without giving up style, substance, and MINI’s fun-to-drive characteristics.” said Mike Peyton, Vice President, MINI of the Americas. “Offering our Oxford Editions to everyone and adding the versatile Countryman Oxford Edition are additional means of making MINI more accessible to more customers.”

The MINI Cooper Hardtop models are the true value leaders of all Oxford Editions. Starting at $19,750, the MINI Cooper Hardtop 2 Door is absurdly cheap. What’s nice is that, if you need two extra doors, the 4 Door version is only $1,000 more, starting at $20,750. They’re not entirely devoid of options, either. All Oxford Edition Hardtops will get a 6.5 inch infotainment screen, a back-up camera, park distance control, Bluetooth, heated seats, a panoramic sunroof and a choice of either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. All of that adds up to about $6,900 worth of free options.

While there were previous MINI Hardtop Oxford Edition models, the Countryman has now been added to the list for the first time. So if you’re looking for a cheaper MINI but also need more space, you’re in luck. At $25,900, the MINI Countryman Oxford Edition comes with the same 6.5 inch infotainment screen, back-up camera, park distance control, panoramic sunroof and heated seats but it also comes with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox as-standard. If you want to step up to the Countryman ALL4, with all-wheel drive, tack on another two grand, jumping up to $27,900.

To sweeten the pot further, there’s no haggling or nonsense at the dealer. These are the prices (with an additional $850 destination fee for any model) and that’s it. In 2018, these MINI Oxford Edition models were first launched to help college students (hence the name) and support our military members. However, now that we’re all dealing with COVID-19, MINI USA has decided to give back and help out by offering these models to all.