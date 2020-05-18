This is the new MINI Countryman powered by X-RAID

The partnership between MINI Motorsport and the X-RAID rally team continues in 2020 with a new MINI Countryman model. According to a press release issued today, X-RAID is offering a special off-road package for the MINI Countryman. First off, the off-road package increases the ground clearance up to four centimeters. The increase of ground clearance is achieved through a combination of a two-centimeters aluminum body lift kit and larger rims and tires combination.

The more robust wheels, together with tire with a higher sidewall, are the result of the Dakar Rally experience and they can help avoid tire damage. Furthermore, a wheels ring is used and therefore it is not necessary to replace the complete wheel in case of having a damage. At the same time, this also makes it possible to conceal the height of the tires.

Next on the list is a a design package to complete the off-road feel consisting of MINI Piano Black elements and orange X-raid design accents. Additional LED headlights allow better vision in the dark on rough terrain.

The MINI Countryman by X-RAID also gets a lightweight, aluminum roof rack to ensure there is space for everything you need on an escape from the daily grind. The whole package, or individual elements, can be requested at offroad@x-raid.de

The MINI Countryman was again part of the X-raid team for the 2020 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, where it was witness to victory number five for the X-raid team and a maiden Dakar success for the MINI JCW Buggy.