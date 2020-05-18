Chicagoland BMW Dealerships Team Up to Give Back During COVID-19

We currently face a pandemic like never before in our lifetime. COVID-19 has impacted not only just our country but the entire world. To do their part and help give back to the community, as well as the people helping to keep us safe, eleven dealerships from the Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana areas teamed up with BMW Central Region to help deliver goods to the people that need it most. The BMW dealerships also partnered up with Siebert Inc., a local Illinois company that specializes in making chemical products, to help deliver necessary hand sanitizers and wipes to people deemed high-risk during this crisis.

Retirement communities, food pantries, shelters, hospitals, police departments and firehouses were all given supplies to help keep them safe.

Among the supplies delivered were 330 cases of hand sanitizer and 165 cases of industrial wipes were delivered to those in need. That combines to over 10,000 pounds worth of goods to over 30 local organizations.

“With cleaning and disinfecting products in high demand during the COVID-19 Pandemic, many organizations are finding it challenging to obtain what they need to conduct essential business in a safe manner,” said Kate Barch, Regional Marketing Manager for BMW of North America’s Central Region. “We want to help where we can to support our Chicagoland communities”.

To make sure the products weren’t delayed by shipping, which neither the BMW dealers nor Siebert would be able to control, dealership employees helped hand deliver the products.

BMWBLOG partnered up with BMW Central Region and we were also personally on site to capture the moment and and also to help out this charitable event. This is a great initiative by the regional BMW office and it shows the company’s commitment and desire to step up during these difficult times.

Click here to see the video footage from the event!

The recipients of the products, especially the nurses and doctors, are putting their lives on the line everyday to keep people as safe as possible. So they deserve our gratitude, our help and we’re glad to give it. Every little bit helps, as we all try and give back to our communities, and even just a bit of help goes a long way.

BMW and its local dealers say thank you to the people that are putting their own lives at risk to help battle COVID-19 and are happy to lend a hand during these unprecedented times.