BMW Welt will host several events dedicated to the electrified future

If you’re curious about how the electrification of the automotive industry will shape up the world we live in, you should know that the BMW Welt museum will be hosting several events focused on those topics in the near future.

The meetings will take place in the Future Forum, a section of the BMW Welt museum dedicated to such events. The series will highlight electrification from a technological, structural, creative and artistic perspective.

The first event will take place Tuesday, May 19, and will focus on the battery. Experts in battery research, development and recycling will highlight the different stages of a battery’s life cycle – from the extraction of the raw materials to battery manufacture and from usage to secondary recycling.

Among the guests are Michael Baumann, Co-Founder & Managing Director from Twaice, Dr. Matthias Buchert, Head of Resources and Mobility at the Öko-Institut e.V., Matthias Dohrn, Senior Vice President at BASF and Andreas Raith, Head of R&D Battery Technology, BMW Group.

On May 28 another event will take a look at the charging infrastructure, what it will look like in the next few years and how it is going to shape up on the longer run.

Experts and young innovators from the fields of energy management, charging infrastructure and charging technologies such as Daniela Märkl (Juice Technology) and Lex Hartmann (Ubitricity) will tackle these and other questions as part of a panel discussion. The event will be hosted by Thomas Köhler, an expert and thought leader on digitalization and cyber security.

On June 3 the focus will be on how sustainable power can best be stored in the city of the future. A wide variety of solutions are being investigated worldwide, such as home storage systems which can be combined to form a virtual power plant.

Other researchers are focusing on electric vehicles that can become part of the electricity grid or plants that use excess electricity to produce gas that can later be used to generate electricity. The various concepts will be presented and scrutinized at the event.

And finally, on June 23, the main topic of discussion will be sound. What will electrification sound like? What new possibilities will sound engineering open up? Cities, cars and music – how will new technology change their sound?

One of the attendees will be Renzo Vitale who is the Creative Director Sound BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce. The topic will be examined from various perspectives in thought-provoking presentations from such experts as Dr. Brigitte Schulte-Fortkamp, Professor of Psychoacoustics and Noise Effects at the Technical University of Berlin.