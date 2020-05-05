BMW Indoor Invitational is a golf tournament, from home

Following the success sim racing events are experiencing right now, BMW is seemingly interested in trying to replicate the formula in other sports as well. As some of you may know, BMW has been hosting golf tournaments for quite some time now.

However, with the current situation we’re all facing, golf has been cancelled as well, leaving thousands of fans in disbelief and canceling serious tournaments.

There may be a solution on the horizon though, at least until we can safely gather in large crowds again: the BMW Indoor Invitational powered by TrackMan. This is a series set up by BMW, getting underway this week, which has European Tour players playing from the comfort of their homes, using the latest simulator technology.

Among those who signed up you’ll find Lee Westwood, Martin Kaymer and Bernd Wiesberger. They will be competing for a check of $10,000 which will be donated to a coronavirus initiative of the winner’s choice.

â€žIn a time when professional golf tours around the world are being forced to take a break, we are able to offer golf fans, as well as the pros themselves, a unique competition in the form of the BMW Indoor Invitational powered by TrackMan. We are looking forward to the coming weeks, an innovative format, and some exciting digital content,â€œ says JÃ¶rn Plinke, Head of BMW Golfsport Marketing.

â€œBMW enjoys long-term partnerships with TrackMan and the European Tour and shares the aspiration to also drive golf further with a digital format. Together, we have managed to create a new type of competition, which features a host of top players and, with the prize money on offer, supports local coronavirus initiatives.â€

The new series consists of five one-round (18 hole) stroke play tournaments, played virtually on some of the most iconic golf courses on the European Tour â€“ including Golfclub MÃ¼nchen Eichenried, home of the BMW International Open, and Wentworth Club, venue of the BMW PGA Championship â€“ powered by TrackMan.

