The BMW X3 (G01) pictured in a wonderful Greek landscape

I have recently ran across some mouth-watering photos with the BMW X3 (G01) captured in a picturesque Greek autumnal landscape. During this pandemic, one can only go on a digital search to explore more of the BMW world. Which is exactly what I did leading me to discover a set o simply marvelous pictures of the BMW X3 Sports Activity Coupe.

The photos were taken back in the Fall of 2017, during the official launch of the model on the Greek market.

The scenery of the photo shooting couldn’t have been better chosen to capture the essence of the beautiful autumn season: the Kalavrita town, located in Southern Greece, some 190 kilometers west of the capital city of Athens.

This is the BMW X3 xDrive20d diesel-powered version, equipped with the B47 2.0-liter engine rated at 190 PS (187 hp). The mid-class premium SAV was also specced in the xLine trim, while the chosen exterior paint finish was Phytonic Blue metallic.

You must admit that Greek falls scenery looks spectacular with its mix of colors and can only make the X3 look simply gorgeous. The rocky mountains, with their light layer of early snow, the bed of yellow leaves and the last shades of green put an emphasis on the muscular and confident styling of the X3.

The G01 X3 generation starring in these photos is also the version that initially sported the right-hand-side, typical placement of the X3 emblem on the trunk above the tail light, with the “xDrive20d” logotype on the front doors.

Today, the X3 logo sits on the left side of the rear, while the xDrive20d moved to the right side, both now sitting below the tail lamps.

Now let’s see more image in the next gallery with the BMW X3 xDrive20d xLine in Greece. Enjoy!