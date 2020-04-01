BMW USA Q1 sales down 15.3 percent (59,455 vehicles)

BMW USA announced today Q1 2020 sales results for the BMW and MINI brands in the U.S. For the sales period ending March 31, 2020 BMW brand sales totaled 59,455 vehicles, a decrease of 15.3% vs the 70,227 vehicles sold in the same time period last year.* MINI brand sales totaled 5,237 vehicles, a decrease of 35.1% vs the 8,072 vehicles sold in the first quarter of 2019.

Despite 40 new and refreshed products launched over the previous 24 months, the U.S. sales were adversely affected by the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, which has many states still under shelter-in-place orders.

Consequently, several BMW and MINI showrooms across the country remain closed with only essential personnel available for necessary service.

“The top priority for us during this global crisis is the health and well-being of our customers, dealers and employees,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, president and CEO, BMW of North America. “Simultaneously, we are working closely with our dealer networks to help them in their efforts to maintain their financial liquidity, while also supporting our customers by extending vehicle warranties and maintenance plans, and offering no cost vehicle pickup and delivery for urgent service matters.”

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC – Q1 2020

Q1 2020 Q1 % TOT TOT % 2019* 2020 2019* BMW passenger cars 30,582 38,792 -21.20% 30,582 38,792 -21.20% BMW light trucks 28,873 31,435 -8.20% 28,873 31,435 -8.20% TOTAL BMW 59,455 70,227 -15.30% 59,455 70,227 -15.30% TOTAL MINI 5,237 8,072 -35.10% 5,237 8,072 -35.10%

BMW Pre-Owned Vehicles

BMW Certified Pre-Owned sold 27,542 vehicles, an increase of 0.2% from Q1 2019.

Total BMW Pre-Owned sold 52,943 vehicles, a decrease of 10.8% from Q1 2019.

MINI Pre-Owned Vehicles

MINI Certified Pre-Owned sold 2,464 vehicles, a decrease of 18.1% from Q1 2019.

Total MINI Pre-Owned sold 5,588 vehicles, a decrease of 20.9% from Q1 2019.

Table 2: Pre-Owned Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC – Q1 2020