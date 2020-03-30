Video: Like Mike & Dmitri Vegas share personal stories aboard BMW M8

BMW joined forces with CNN and its cinematic storytelling company Great Big Story, to bring out a series of videos about ‘The Art of Leadership’, a project that is bound to provide us with 11 short films that follow inspiring people. The first one launched focuses on one of the most successful DJ duos and electronic music producers in the world, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and features the BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe.

Set against the backdrop of one of their concerts in Norway, the Belgian brothers recall how they became leaders in their field, reflecting on their passion and the relationship with their audience. This and the other upcoming brand films produced by Create are shot and edited for global distribution on a mix of CNN International’s platforms across TV, digital, and social, Great Big Story and will also be featured on BMW’s central brand website.

“BMW has a long and diverse history of projects that provide platforms and stages for creative minds and bold new voices – be it in design, art, sports or engineering. We see it as one of our missions – and have always done so, to enable and nurture transformation. These stories are the result of a perfect match between two entities which share the same values and goals. We are absolutely delighted that CNN and BMW work together to create these unique pieces about exceptional people, who are rethinking and redefining leadership” said Jens Thiemer, Senior Vice President Customer and Brand BMW.

Later this year Great Big Story, CNN’s global media company devoted to cinematic storytelling, will launch a sponsored editorial series comprising five micro-documentaries that put the spotlight on inspiring women and men who created their social impact on leading by example. The first film scheduled for May, will introduce the fascinating double life of Brandon Tory, a Google senior AI engineer who also raps in his spare time. It’s quite an interesting project and we can’t wait to see all the inspiring people BMW and CNN picked for it.