BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe featured in Sonic Speed Blue

The latest addition to the BMW Abu Dhabi showroom is the M8 Competition Gran Coupe, displayed in Sonic Speed Blue paintwork. The Sonic Speed Blue shade is perfect at revealing the muscular silhouette of the high-performance four-door coupe. Furthermore, Sonic Speed Blue is part of the serial paints offered for the new M8 Competition Gran Coupe and it is brighter than Marina Bay Blue metallic. Nonetheless, it renders a vividly sharp appearance to the already flamboyant F93 M8 generation.

The visual package of the newest resident of the Abu Dhabi dealership also comprises the 811M alloys with burnished black finish and star-spoke design. The Competition Package also adds extensive carbon fiber parts, as the CFRP roof, the carbon fiber rear spoiler and exterior mirror caps and the carbon-fiber-ceramic M high-performance brake system.

The passenger shuttle of the M8 Competition Gran Coupe is adorned in a full BMW Individual Merino leather upholstery in Sakhir Orange/Black combo, with special M guilting. The carbon fiber trim on dashboard is also part of BMW Individual equipment specification.

The F93 M8 packs an outrageous S63 petrol engine with V8 architecture. The 4.4-liter unit features two twin-scroll turbochargers, Valvetronic variable valve lift system and a high-pressure injection to achieve an outstanding output of 625 PS / 617 hp.

The massive torque of 750 Nm is distributed to all 4 wheels via the performance-enhanced M xDrive all-wheel-drive traction. To reach 100 km/h, the BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe needs only 3.2 seconds, which makes it easily of the fastest and most agile cars in the industry.

Now let’s see more shots of the impressive configuration for this special M8 Competition Gran Coupe. Enjoy!