BMW USA announces the pricing for the 2021 BMW 330e and 330e xDrive plug-in hybrids. The BMW 330e sedan has an MSRP of $44,550 while the 330e xDrive will cost $46,550, plus $995 Destination and Handling fee for both models.

Just like its predecessor, the revised PHEV drivetrain uses the combination of a four-cylinder gasoline engine and electric motor, but with an XtraBoost providing even more power for a short time. Said powertrain consists of a 2.0 liter turbocharged engine that on its own makes 181 hp. The electric motor that’s integrated into the eight-speed automatic makes an additional 107 hp.

Those two combine for 288 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque, which is only up 5 hp over the previous-gen car, and equal torque. The XtraBoost adds an additional, and temporary, 41 hp. That XtraBoost function can be engaged and used up until the battery reaches its minimum battery charge status. It also functions as the car’s “kick down” while in the gear selectors “M/S” mode.

The XtraBoost holds power for 10 seconds at a time, then it goes into a neutral state for 15 seconds before the extra power is made available again.

Compared to the 330i petrol model, the 330e is about 270 kilograms heavier, yet it still offers 375 liters (13.2 cubic feet) of trunk space. That’s about 100 liters (3.5 cubic feet) less than the 330i due to the repositioning of the fuel tank.

The 2021 BMW 330e has an estimated electric range of 22 miles, while the 330e xDrive is rated at 20 miles per charge. The estimated MPGe rating for the 330e Sedan is 75 (67 for the BMW 330e xDrive).

The BMW 330e Sedan’s electrified drivetrain allows it to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds (5.7 seconds for the 330e xDrive Sedan). Both models feature an electronically limited top speed of 130 mph when equipped with all-season tires. When equipped with summer performance tires, the 330e Sedan reaches a top speed of 142 mph (140 mph for the 330e xDrive model).

The market launch is scheduled for May 2020.

Standard Features

The 2021 BMW 330e and 330e xDrive Sedans come equipped with a comprehensive list of standard equipment including:

18-inch V-Spoke bi-color grey wheels with all-season run-flat 225/45R18 tires.

Sport eight-speed automatic transmission

Sport leather multi-function steering wheel

Power front Sport seats

40/20/40 split rear seat

Fine Wood trim with Ash Grey-Brown high gloss finishers.

Moonroof

Auto-dimming interior and exterior mirrors

Automatic Climate control

Dynamic Cruise control (reduces speed in corners and can apply brakes downhill)

Rear view camera

Navigation

Live Cockpit Professional with

Hands-free Bluetooth and USB audio connection

Alarm System

SiriusXM Satellite radio with 1 year All Access Subscription

Apple CarPlay Compatibility

ConnectedDrive Services

Acoustic Protection for Pedestrians

Lane Departure Warning

Active Protection – Automatic front seat belt tensioning, Automatic closing of windows and moonroof, Fatigue and Focus alert, Post-crash braking.

Active Guard – Pedestrian warning with braking, Frontal Collision Warning, City Collision Mitigation with braking, Speed Limit information.

Optional Packages

Convenience Package – Comfort Access keyless entry, Lumbar support, Park Distance Control, LED Headlights with Cornering Lights, Active Driving Assistant* or Driving Assistance Professional, Active Blind Spot Detection.

M Sport Package – choice of 19-inch wheels with all-season run-flat or performance fun-flat tires, SensaTec Dashboard, Choice of aluminum or wood interior trim, LED Fog Lights, M Steering wheel, Aerodynamic kit, Shadowline exterior trim.

Parking Assistance Package – Parking Assistance Plus, Active Park distance control, Surround Camera View with 3D View

Premium Package – Heated Steering Wheel, Comfort Access keyless entry, Lumbar support, Heated front seats or heated front and rear seats, Park Distance Control, LED Headlights with Cornering Lights, Active Driving Assistant* or Driving Assistance Professional, Head-Up Display, Active Blind Spot Detection.

Executive Package – Heated Steering Wheel, Comfort Access keyless entry, Lumbar Support, Heated front seats or heated front and rear seats, Active Driving Assistant* or Driving Assistance Professional, Icon Adaptive LED Headlights with Laserlight, Head-Up Display, Gesture Control, Active Blind Spot Detection.

Driving Assistance Package – Park Distance Control, Active Driving Assistant* (or Driving Assistance Professional), Active Blind Spot Detection.

Dynamic Handling Package – 19-inch M Double-spoke jet black or bi-color jet black Style 791M wheels with 225/40R19 front and 255/35R19 rear performance run-flat tires, M Sport brakes, Adaptive M Suspension, Variable sport steering.

Driving Assistance Professional Package – Extended Traffic Jam Assistant for limited access highways, Active cruise control with Stop & Go,

*Active Driving Assistant includes Pedestrian Warning with braking, Frontal Collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation with braking, Speed Limit Information.

Stand-alone options