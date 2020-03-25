BMW 225xe, 330e and 530e eDrive Edition launches in he Netherlands

BMW launches the special eDrive Edition models on the Dutch market to further boost sales of electrified models. The limited-run eDrive Edition is now available to order for the BMW 225xe Active Tourer, 330e and 530e plug-in hybrid models. The specification package is very attractive as the special eDrive Edition adds high-end equipment for the three electrified Bimmers.

The new BMW 225xe eDrive Edition offers a customer promo advantage of up to EUR 6,772. The plug-in hybrid Active Tourer boasts the standard High Executive Package, which comprises a special range-topping equipment including:

LED headlights and fog lights

Navigation system Plus with RTTI

BMW Head Up Display

Cruise Control

Park Distance Control

Sport steering wheel in leather

Dakota leather upholstery

Center front armrest, heated front seats with electric adjustment and automatic 2-zone climate control

Alarm system and electronically operated tailgate

The new BMW 330e eDrive Edition comes fully armed with the High Executive Package as well, but with a price hike to EUR 7,129. The state-of-the-art specification resumes to the following equipment and systems offered as standard:

BMW Live Cockit Professional with BMW Connected Package Professional

Vernasca leather upholstery for the seats

Leather-covered steering wheel

Adaptive LED headlights and LED fog lamps

Alarm system

Heated front seats with electric adjustment

Last, but not least, clients choosing the high-end BMW 530e eDrive Edition business sedan will benefit from a promo rebate of up to EUR 7,839. The High Executive Package for the 530e consists of the following specification:

Front Comfort Seats

Dakota leather upholstery

BMW Live Cockpit Professional and BMW Connected Package Professional

Heated front seats

BMW Adaptive LED headlamps

The new BMW 225xe eDrive Edition is a particularly all-rounding example of a plug-in hybrid vehicle. The 1.5-liter, 3-cylinder petrol engine with an output of 100 kW / 136 PS (134 hp) powers the front wheels, whereas the electric motor produces a maximum output of 65 kW / 88 PS (87 hp) puts the rear wheels into motion.

Thus, the 225xe achieves a hybrid all-wheel-drive configuration, with a total output of 165 kW / 224 PS (221 hp), with a combined peak torque of 385 Nm. What’s more, the overall WLTP fuel consumption figure reaches just 1.9 liters / 100 km (combined), with CO2 emissions of just 42 g/km. The maximum electric consumption hits 13.5 kWh / 100 km.

The new BMW 330e eDrive Edition is the most powerful electrified vehicle of the three with a peak output of 292 PS / 288 hp. The plug-in hybrid 3 Series is available in pure rear-driven architecture, with the 4-cylinder petrol engine rated at 135 kW / 184 PS (181 hp). The electric unit boasts 83 kW / 113 PS (111 hp). The combined consumption for the 330e is estimated at 1.7 – 1.6 l / 100 km.

Last is the new BMW 530e eDrive Edition which boasts a hybrid configuration with a peak output of 252 PS (249 hp). The electrified business sedan uses the same 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder powerplant and electric motor as the 330e. Like on the 330e, the maximum system torque is 420 Nm. However, given the vehicle’s mass, the fuel consumption for the 530 e is estimated between 2.2 and 2.0 l / 100 km.

Certainly, the new BMW eDrive Edition models will prove to be quite a sales hit, given the attractive specification, and will further help raise the client awareness on electromobility.