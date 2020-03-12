Ask Me Questions: BMW M235i Gran Coupe — Whatcha Wanna Know?

This week, I’m driving easily one of the most controversial BMWs of the modern era. Not only is it frumpy looking but it’s based on a front-wheel drive chassis. The latter of which is essentially The Devil’s chassis to many BMW enthusiasts. So, naturally, I was very curious to get my hands on it for a week and see if it’s as horrific as the fan-base predicted.

To be honest, this isn’t my first time driving the M235i. I had the chance to sample it, both on road and one track, a few months ago at BMW’s Spartanburg, South Carolina facility. However, each drive was brief and only allowed me to get mildly acquainted with the car. A week with it it, at home, on roads that I’m extremely familiar with, is giving me the chance to genuinely learn its charms (yes, there are some), its faults and its quirks.

Because car reviews have to be short enough to not be boring, we can’t include every single bit of information everyone is looking to learn. So I’m going to offer you a chance to ask me any question you want and I’ll do my best to answer them for you.

Just so no one asks any spec-related questions, here’s my specific test car’s main specs: it’s an Alpine White BMW M235i xDrive Gran Coupe with 19-inch M V-spoke Bi-Color wheels and a Magma Red interior. It also has the optional M Sport front seats. It doesn’t, however, have a sunroof, heated seats or even a Harmon/Kardon sound system.

So ask your questions below and I’ll answer them as quickly as I see them. If you have something to ask or share but want to remain anonymous, you can shoot me an email at nico@bmwblog.com and I’ll respond to you personally, without posting the reply here. Otherwise, ask away.