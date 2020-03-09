Amazon sweepstakes winner takes delivery of first MINI Cooper SE

MINI USA announced today that the winner of the Amazon 12 Days of Deals holiday sweepstakes took delivery of the first MINI Cooper SE electric vehicle last week at MAG MINI of Dublin just outside of Columbus, Ohio.

Through a partnership with Amazon, the MINI Cooper SE was featured in the 12 Days of Deals holiday sweepstakes in December 2019. Columbus-area chiropractor, Adam Solomon, was the lucky winner out of more than 250,000 sweepstakes entries.

“There is a lot of excitement and buzz around the new MINI Electric from our customers, dealers and our team,” said Michael Peyton, Vice President, MINI of the Americas. “We look forward to showing customers around the U.S. how fun it is to drive an affordable, premium EV like the MINI Electric.”

According to MINI USA, customers put down payment reservations on more than half of the units allocated for the U.S. market.

The 2020 MINI Cooper SE arrived at U.S. showrooms over the weekend with a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $29,900 plus an additional $850 Destination & Handling fee.

While the MINI Cooper SE has an MSRP of $29,900, the federal EV credit of $7,500 along with available state EV incentives make the MINI Cooper SE even more attractive. In some cases, qualified consumers can get a MINI Cooper SE below $20,000. Examples of some state EV incentives include;

CO – offers $4,000 (as of 2020)

CA – offers $2,000 plus an additional $2,500 based on income qualifications

DE – offers $3,500

MD – offers $3,000

OR – offers $2,500

NJ – exempt from 6.875% sales tax on new vehicle purchase of base trim equals an estimated $2,114

NOTE: NJ law recently passed with 6 months given to enact allows for a $2,750 credit on the MINI Cooper SE plus additional $500 rebate for the installation of home charging. Total combine state tax incentives savings on the base trim are $5,634.

There are also a number of states that offer $1,500 – $1,700 in credits, along with some states that offer additional benefits such as access to HOV lanes.

To learn more about the MINI Cooper SE, read our review here and click below for the test drive video: