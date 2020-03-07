2020 BMW M340i Touring – A Road Trip Into The Alps

Last week, we had the chance to spend time with one of the best BMWs you can buy today – the 2020 BMW M340i Touring. The goal was to pickup the car in Munich and drive to the Geneva Motor Show, but the unfortunate cancelation of the Swiss show changed our plans as well.

Instead, we went for a long drive from Munich into the German and Swiss alps to see what the new touring is made of. Our full test drive is coming up, but first, we’d like to share some of the fantastic photos from our trip.

Before we do that, let’s look at the specs of the M Performance Touring model. BMW’s beautiful touring gets the most powerful six-cylinder engine today, aside from full M models. The 3.0 liter six-cylinder unit makes 374 horsepower, enough to take the BMW M340i Touring from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.5 seconds. With the xDrive system onboard.

In standard form, the new 2020 BMW M340i Touring rides as standard on bespoke 18-inch M light-alloy wheels shod with mixed-size tires measuring 225/45 R 18 at the front and 255/40 R 18 at the rear.

Likewise model-specific 19-inch M light-alloy wheels in three designs can be found on the options list along with 19-inch BMW Individual light-alloy wheels, again with mixed-size tires.

There are also high-performance tires available as an option for the 19-inch M light-alloy wheels. Naturally, our tester came with a set of winter tires.

The color of our choice was Dravit Grey which manages to change its “skin” under different light conditions.

As far as styling goes, the G21 BMW M340i Touring is a looker. The new G2x-gen design language works well with a long-roof body style and there are even some aspects of it that make it more handsome than the sedan. For instance, the Touring gets a more traditional Hofmeister Kink that looks better than the arrow-like one on the 3 Series sedan.

Without any further ado, click below to see some fantastic photos and stay tuned for a full report: