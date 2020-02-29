Formula E: Maximilian Günther finishes second in Marrakesh

Maximilian Günther finished second in Marrakesh for the BMW i Andretti Motorsport team. It was Günther’s second top-three result with BMW i Andretti Motorsport in the #28 BMW iFE.20, having previously taken victory in Santiago (CHI). He climbs into fourth place in the Drivers’ Championship, just behind team-mate Alexander Sims in third.

Sims also drove an impressive race, but was unfortunately forced to retire from fifth place shortly before the finish. BMW i Andretti Motorsport is currently second in the Team standings with 90 points.

Günther started from second place on the grid after a strong performance in qualifying. He set the fastest time in the regular qualifying session, earning himself a point towards the Drivers’ Championship. In the Super Pole, he was only beaten by António Félix da Costa (POR, DS Techeetah), who was just 0.069 seconds quicker.

Günther spent much of the early stages of the race, in which efficiency and energy management played a key role, challenging for the lead. Eventual winner Félix da Costa pulled clear in the closing stages, while Günther was embroiled in a spectacular battle for second place with Jean-Éric Vergne (FRA, DS Techeetah).

Günther made the decisive overtaking manoeuvre on the final lap.

Sims started the race from eighth place and focussed on saving as much energy as possible in the first half of the race. That paid dividends later on in the race and, as he did in Mexico City (MEX), Sims started to fight his way back through the field to fifth place. Shortly before the end of the race, a scrap with Edoardo Mortara (ITA, Venturi) resulted in contact that broke the track rod on the #27 BMW iFE.20.

Sims was forced to retire from the race on the final lap.