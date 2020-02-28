Two Classic Rolls-Royce cars heading to auction at CCA March sale

The folks from Classic Car Auctions have a couple of very interesting cars lined-up for their upcoming March event. Set between the 28th and 29th of March, the sale will include some of the best Rolls-Royces and Bentleys you can get from the ‘good old days’.

The Rolls-Royce side of things will be represented by a 1959 Silver Cloud I and a Silver Seraph with only 21,000 miles on the clock. Therefore, if you’re interested in a classic, you might want to get down to the Practical Classics Classic Car and Restoration Show at the NEC in Birmingham.

The Silver Cloud was the ultimate in luxury and this 1959 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud I is a really lovely car presented in two-tone colors, with a Walnut interior and leather seats. With just four owners, the current one for 15 years, it was subject to restoration a while back and included some sympathetic upgrades which included electric windows.

Most Silver Clouds were finished in a two-tone color scheme which only increased their elegance and in Pacific Green over Velvet Green this is a lovely looking car. The price for this beauty is estimated at £20,000 to £25,000.

Some forty years later came the Silver Seraph, a car that was hand-built at the Rolls-Royce Crewe factory and when new cost £155,000. CCA have two Seraphs for sale, one from 1999 and the other from 2000. The 1999 car has just 21,000 miles on the clock from three owners and comes with a good service history.

This is a rare and very low mileage car for a fraction of its original price at an estimated £35,000 to £40,000. Finished in Amethyst over Cotswold hide with Burr Elm veneers and picnic tables, it is powered by the V12 BMW engine capable of 140mph.

“We have never had such a fabulous selection of Rolls-Royces and Bentleys. The Silver Clouds are stunning cars and one of them is at No Reserve.” commented Gary Dunne, Classic Car Auctions Manager. “These are just four of the cars on offer, we have others listed on our Lot list, with more to come.

We are delighted vendors are entrusting their pride and joy to us. We do well with this type of car and to have this selection is a testament to what we can achieve.”

Thus, if you’re looking for timeless beauty for a bargain price, this will be the place for you.