Final BMW DTM Team Allocations confirmed, six cars lined-up

The upcoming DTM season will be rather different than what we’ve seen so far. Aston Martin announced it will be backing out so that will leave only BMW and Audi to duke it out for the points, since Mercedes-Benz left the competition a while back. On the BMW side of things we’ll no longer see the usual four teams lined-up at the starting grid but two: BMW Team RMG and Team RBM. Six drivers will be split between them evenly, while another team will also run a BMW in the competition but as a privateer.

Robert Kubica confirmed his entry in the DTM next season with the ART Team Grand Prix, behind the wheel of a BMW M4 DTM. He will be giving the BMW-backed teams a run for their money, for sure, as the former Formula 1 pilot brings a lot of experience to the game.

In the meantime, both the BMW Team RMG and BMW Team RBM have announced their respective line-ups today. Two-time DTM champion Marco Wittmann and Timo Glock remain in BMW Team RMG with team principal Stefan Reinhold and are joined by newcomer Lucas Auer.

Philipp Eng and Sheldon van der Linde continue to drive for Bart Mampaey and his BMW Team RBM. They are joined by Jonathan Aberdein from South Africa, who is also new to the BMW DTM squad in 2020. For the purpose of the DTM Team competition, a joint team will be formed from the two crews: Auer and Aberdein will score points for BMW Team RMR and will share the same garage.

“When allocating our drivers to the two teams, it was important to find the right combination of continuity, change, competition and teamwork,” said BMW Group Motorsport Director Jens Marquardt. “The cooperation between our four established drivers and their teams worked well last year.

Each team now receives one of our two newcomers. That gives us the desired effect. What matters here is the output – in other words, that we form a strong team with the drivers, BMW Team RMG and BMW Team RBM, and our engineers. All things considered, this team will work together more closely than in previous years. That will be one of the key factors in any sporting success this season.”