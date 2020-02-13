Robert Kubica to race in the DTM with ART Grand Prix team

After a number of reports about a possible entry into the DTM by former Formula 1 driver, Robert Kubica, the news was finally officially confirmed today. The Polish driver will be racing behind the wheel of a BMW M4 DTM car ran by the ART Grand Prix private team. With this addition, BMW will have seven cars lining up at the starting line in the 2020 DTM Championship, including the six already confirmed.

The news comes after reports broke out saying Kubica was seen testing a BMW M4 DTM at the Spanish track Jerez de la Frontera, in December. Now the time for an official confirmation has finally come.

“This is really great news for the DTM,” said BMW Group Motorsport Director Jens Marquardt. “We are delighted to welcome ART Grand Prix to the DTM as a private customer team. It has always been our goal to make the DTM field even larger and more attractive with privately-run BMW M4 DTM.”

“After the test in Spain last December, Robert Kubica made no secret of the fact that he could imagine a future in the DTM. It is great that ART Grand Prix is now allowing him the opportunity to contest the 2020 season in a BMW M4 DTM. Robert showed during the test that is very good in a DTM car. He is a real asset to the series. We have our fingers crossed for ART Grand Prix and Robert, and hope they have a successful DTM season,” added Marquardt.

The team, from Villeneuve-La-Guyard (FRA), was formed in 2005. ART Grand Prix is an established name on the international motorsport scene. The team is primarily known for its many successes in various Formula series, right up to GP2 and Formula 2. Team Principal Sébastien Philippe’s crew has helped many renowned racing drivers on their route to the top. ART Grand Prix has already competed in the DTM in 2015 and 2016, claiming a total of four podium finishes.

“The DTM has appealed to me for a long time – and the test in December at Jerez de la Frontera really gave me a taste for more,” said Kubica. “I am really looking forward to starting this new chapter in my motorsport career. I believe the DTM is one of the strongest and best race series in the world.” In preparation for the season, ART Grand Prix and Kubica will attend the ITR test at Monza (ITA) from 16th to 18th March. The 2020 season kicks off at Zolder (BEL) from 24th to 26th April.