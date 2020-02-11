BMW is recalling around 680 model-year 2020 BMW X7 SUVs

BMW of North America has just issued a recall for the 2020 BMW X7 SUV. According to the recall notice released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there are approximately 680 models being recalled. The issue is centered around the rear reflex reflectors which may not reflect an adequate amount of light, decreasing the vehicle’s visibility to other drivers and increasing the risk of a crash.

Your local dealership will replace both rear reflex reflectors for free. BMW will begin notifying owners March 23. BMW owners can call the automaker at 800-525-7417, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s vehicle-safety hotline at 888-327-4236 or visit its website to check their vehicle identification number and learn more.

The X7 is BMW’s largest SUV to date and one of the best selling premium trucks in the United States. The seven-seater SUV is manufactured in Spartanburg, South Carolina, alongside the BMW X3, X4, X5 and X6.

In the U.S., BMW is selling two models – the entry level BMW X7 xDrive40i and the top model from the M Performance Division – X7 M50i.