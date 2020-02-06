This BMW M8 Coupe in Nardo Gray Individual Color is simply stunning

While Nardo Gray may be known as an Audi finish, recently it found its way to various models from other manufacturers, ranging from the Ferrari 458 Italia, Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG to the Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Now, it is also featured as an Individual Finish for this BMW M8 Coupe. This is the first M8 that we’ve seen in this color and at a first glance, is arguably the best one to date. The beautiful shade of grey matches the luxurious and sporty look of the BMW M8 and will turn heads everywhere it goes.

Furthermore, this is not just a regular M8, but rather a BMW M8 Competition model which means it has a higher price tag and some other cool bits. Compared to the standard model, the BMW M8 Competition is tuned uniquely. Its steering, suspension and chassis are slightly sharper and more dialed in than the standard car, designed to give it an edgier, racier feel.

To do so, BMW M has given the M8 Competition increased camber at the front axle, toe-link ball-joints instead of rubber bushings and even stiffer engine mounts. All to increase stiffness and chassis communication. Adaptive dampers are as-standard equipment on both cars, with the usual Comfort, Sport and Sport Plus modes.

The M-style side mirrors, decklid spoiler, added aero bits at the front and quad exhausts all combine to make the BMW M8 even better looking than the already quite beautiful BMW M850i. It looks especially good in M8 Competition guise, with its carbon fiber mirrors and spoiler, as well as gloss-black trim and badges. It also gets a sort of double-bubble carbon fiber roof, a design that’s mirror in its rear spoiler.

Under the long, sculpted hood of the BMW M8 lies essentially the same engine as in the F90 BMW M5. So it’s a 4.4 liter twin-turbocharged V8 that, competition guise, makes 625 hp and the same 553 lb-ft of torque. Thanks to the sheer power, the BMW M8 Coupe Competition can run from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 2.9 seconds.

The owner of this car says that this 2020 BMW M8 Coupe Competition has a black interior, and nearly every option, including carbon ceramic brakes. To see more photos, click the images below: