Flamboyant BMW M8 Competition Convertible in Motegi Red

Busy times at the Abu Dhabi dealership as the new BMW M8 Competition Convertible finished in Motegi Red is the latest star to arrive at the showroom. The high-performance open-top M8 displayed at the showroom is painted in a special Motegi Red shade. This is another interesting and appealing color, which can be suitably included in the vast list of BMW’s red shades.

While it isn’t essentially considered to be a BMW Individual color, Motegi Red can easily compete with other pricier tones such as the Sakhir Orange (C1H) or the Melbourne Red (A75). It is a fascinating mix of red and orange, which exudes an ambivalent personality. It turns into a light red in sunlight, while seen in a darker environment, the Motegi Red turns into a vivid, deeper red shade.

The BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line exterior ornaments, combined with the 20-inch Star-spoke wheels (code 811M) in burnished black shade, further enhances the stunning looks of the M8 Competition Convertible. Complementary to the exterior, the interior features a full Merino leather upholstery in Sakhir Orange / Black tone. The center console ornaments consist of the BMW Individual carbon fiber trim.

The new BMW M8 Competition Convertible (F91) boasts a peak output of 625 PS (617 hp) and a maximum torque of 750 Nm (553 lb-ft). To reach 100 km/h, it needs just 3.4 seconds, also helped by the M xDrive chassis.

Just like the BMW M8 Coupe, the Convertible gets an eight-speed automatic transmission as its only option and it will power all four wheels. The xDrive all-wheel drive system is similar to the one in the BMW M5, in that it’s very rear bias but also has the ability to switch to solely rear-wheel drive.

In default ‘4WD’ mode, the xDrive system sends most of the power to the rear until it detects slip and then uses the front axle to sort things out. A sportier ‘4WD Sport’ mode allows a bit more fun, and a bit more slip-angle, before reining everything back in with the front wheels.

Finally, a ‘2WD’ mode switches the front axle off, as well as DSC, entirely, leaving drivers to manage 600 rampaging horses with just the two rear tires.

The 2020 M8 Convertible MSRP is $142,500 and $155,500 for the M8 Competition Convertible. Pricing does not include $995 Destination.