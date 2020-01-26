VIDEO: How to adjust the exterior light settings on your BMW

Depending on the model specification, you can change the exterior light settings in your brand new BMW equipped with the intelligent BMW OS 7.0 infotainment system. High-end BMW vehicles and models equipped with the relevant Exterior Light Package offer the possibility to play with the lighting system of the package as to be greeted in style whenever you open your Bimmer.

You simply have to press CAR on the touch-sensitive iDrive control display, then select Settings from the list and finally choose the Exterior Lighting option.

In this enhanced menu, you can select the turn signals to flash 3 times when briefly touched and you can as well adapt the headlight projection to beam according to either right-hand or left-hand traffic.

Besides these features, you can also individualize the Welcome Light function. By ticking the “Welcome”

and “Goodbye” box under the Comfort section, when you open the car from the key fob, the headlights and tail lamps will turn on.

Furthermore, leaving the car will keep the headlamps and tail lights working for a definite amount of time, which can be adjusted (from 0 to 40/50 seconds, depending on the model).

What is important to know is that BMW models are equipped with a certain safety feature, which helps reduce the burden and energy drainage on the battery. The “Goodbye” lights (or “Follow me home function”, as they are widely known) will only be activated if, prior to exiting the car and opening the door, you briefly activate the high-beam light panel with the engine shut off.

Otherwise, even though “Welcome and goodbye” option is chosen, lights will only come up when the car is opened up.

There is also the option to activate the “Door handle lights” for all four door handles and the spectacular “BMW Welcome Light Carpet”, which creates a visual carpet effect on the ground to welcome you in style, by means of a light projector placed on the bottom section of the exterior mirrors. Both the handle and carpet lights will be on for a limited amount of time, as a precautionary measure to preserve battery energy.

The star of this “How-To-Video” is the new BMW 3 Series Touring (G21), showcased in the 330i version with the dynamic M Sport visual package. The chosen exterior color is classic and long-standing Sapphire Black. The featured model is wearing the 18-inch, matte-black finish 796M alloy wheels, just like the G21 I tested in November.

Inside, this BMW 330i Touring M Sport comes dressed with a stunning looking Vernasca Cognac leather upholstery. The BMW Individual Merino fine-leather upholstery for the dashboard is used, therefore the lower section of the dashboard is colored in black, not Cognac shade. The refined high-gloss brown ash wood trims further round off this elegant and tasteful configuration.

To make the most of this nice exterior lighting setting, make sure that the light projectors are always clean. Let’s see this feature in action. Enjoy!