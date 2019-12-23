Analysis: BMW M2 Competition brakes vs. BMW M2 CS brakes

BMW M products are emotional. That’s the slogan we’ve heard over the years and with every new product, it gets reinforced. When a new M car comes out, there are countless of posts that analyze every aspect of the car and every pound or extra bolt is part of the discussion. So naturally, when the new BMW M2 CS was launched, the BMW community got busy. The brakes setup is a hot topic today, especially when put in the context of the BMW M2 CS vs. the BMW M2 Competition. So we reached out to a friend of ours (Artemis) to shed some light on this. Here is the analysis that came out of it:

M2 Competition brakes vs. M2 CS brakes:

EUR-spec: The BMW M2 Competition comes standard with the smaller blue-colored brakes of the M2 and M2 LCI; 2NH “M Sport Brake” with silver-colored calipers are optional (popular option choice for obvious reasons);

USA-spec: the M2 Competition comes standard with the 2NH “M Sport Brake” with silver-colored calipers;

EUR-spec and USA-spec: the M2 CS comes standard with the 2NH “M Sport Brake” with red-colored calipers; 2NK “M-CCB” with gold-colored calipers are optional.



The 2NH “M Sport Brake” for the M2 Competition and the M Performance Parts “BMW M Compound Brake Discs of the BMW M Sports Brake System Red” (standard feature on the M2 CS) are identical, except for the caliper color: silver for the 2NH and red for the M Performance Parts. The red-colored M Performance Parts brake kit can be retrofitted on M2, M2 LCI and M2 Competition.

Conclusion

US market: M2 Competition and M2 CS feature the same brakes, except for the caliper color: silver vs. red;

EUR-spec M2 Competition: the car can be ordered with the same 2NH brakes of the M2 CS, albeit with silver-colored calipers instead of red (but true that the 2NH brakes are no standard feature).

Compared with the blue brakes, the silver/red 2NH brakes are indeed bigger and better (improved braking endurance and heat management). Downside of the silver/red 2NH brakes: extra weight:

Standard M2/M2C brakes (blue) (source: see here): blue front caliper – 4.890 kg or 10.78 lbs blue rear Caliper – 3.600 kg or 7.94 lbs 380x30mm front rotor – 11.300 kg or 24.91 lbs 370x24mm rear rotor – 9.300 kg or 20.50 lbs = 58.180 kg or 128.26 lbs

2NH M Sport Brakes (silver) – M Performance Parts Brakes (red): silver/red front caliper – 7.540 kg or 16.62 lbs silver/red rear Caliper – 4.310 kg or 9.50 lbs 400x36mm front rotor – 13.870 kg or 30.58 380x30mm rear rotor – 11.300 kg or 24.91 = 74.040 kg or 163.23 lbs



Extra weight of the optimized silver/red brakes compared to the standard blue M2/M2C brakes = 15.86 kg or 34.97 lbs

2NH – M2 Competition:

2NH – M Performance Parts M2/M2C (BMW M Compound Brake Discs of the BMW M Sports Brake System Red):

2NH – M2 CS: