The BMW M8 Individual Manufaktur Edition hits Calgary dealer

One unit of the Canada-bound, limited-run BMW M8 Individual Manufaktur Edition has recently arrived in the showroom of a lucky BMW dealer from Calgary, Alberta. The respective example of the special M8 (which you can see here) is painted in a striking Fire Red color. As you may happen to know, the M8 Individual Manufaktur comes in two colors, each limited to a production of just 10 units: Fire Red and Frozen Black.

Particularly, the M8 Individual Manufkatur in Fire Red harks back to the ’90 era, when BMW developed a V12-powered M8 prototype for the E31 series, in fact the ancestor of today’s F92 generation. On the other hand, the Frozen Black Edition speaks on the powerful, leading status and muscular aura of the high-performance coupe.

Coming back to the limited edition M8 from the Calgary dealer, the interior is dressed in the two-tone Sakhir Orange/Black leather upholstery with Sakhir Orange contrasting stitching. The dashboard trim are made out of carbon fiber. The customization could not be complete without the BMW Individual Manufaktur signature on the center console cover.

On the exterior, the BMW Individiual high-gloss Shadow Line with extended content combines with the M Performance carbon fiber package. As well, this M8 Individual Manufaktur Edition is equipped with the 20″ 813M wheels sporting star-spoke design in black burnished shade.

All 20 units of the BMW M8 Individual Manufaktur Edition to be sold on the Canadian market are based on the new M8 Competition Coupe (F92) model, which means the peak output reaches 625 PS (617 hp), while the maximum torque developed hits a staggering 750 Nm (553 lb-ft).