BMW's G82 M4 Competition Sport joins the latest Festival Playlist, but you'll need to earn 80 points before November 5 to add it to your virtual garage.

Article Summary The 2025 BMW M4 CS makes its Forza Horizon 6 debut in the Horizon Meets update.

Players have until November 5 to earn the M4 CS through the Horizon Meets Festival Playlist.

The update also introduces the 2000 Honda Prelude Type SH and 1968 Holden Monaro GTS 327, among other new cars.

Better late than never, the BMW M4 CS is ready to hit the virtual road in Forza Horizon 6. The hardcore G82 debuts in the latest installment of the open-world racing series as part of the Horizon Meets update, which also adds new cars from Honda and Holden.

Players can add the high-performance coupe to their virtual garages by earning 80 points in the Horizon Meets Festival Playlist. The reward is available through November 5, so there’s a limited window to get behind the wheel without spending in-game credits on a separate purchase.

Once they unlock the car, players can take it across Japan’s open world, tackle winding mountain roads, or customize it with the game’s options.

Many Other Cars Join Forza Horizon 6

Beyond the BMW M4 CS, the Horizon Meets update introduces the 2000 Honda Prelude Type SH and the 1968 Holden Monaro GTS 327, while the Festival Playlist brings back the 2018 DeBerti Ford Mustang GT and 2004 Saleen S7. Players can also unlock the 1973 Lamborghini Espada 400 GT as a Series History reward and discover a 1970 Citroën 2CV treasure car.

The update adds more vehicles to Spec Racing, including the 2019 Ginetta G40 Junior, 2020 Lamborghini Essenza SCV12, 1990 Alfa Romeo SE 048SP, 1992 Mazda RX-7 Type R, 2023 Audi R8 Coupe V10 GT RWD, 1987 Ferrari F40, and several racing specials. The Car Pass also brings four more cars throughout October: the 1972 Datsun 240Z #5 Rallye, 2024 Ferrari Purosangue, 1990 Eunos Cosmo, and 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4Matic+.

The update also brings a new collaboration with 7-Eleven, including a themed car meet in the Nangan region of the game’s Japanese map. Players can explore the convenience-store-inspired location, take photos, and use new themed props in their own EventLab creations.

BMW Models Available In Forza Horizon 6

For BMW fans, however, the M4 CS is arguably the headline attraction. The real coupe already has the hardware to make a mountain road entertaining, and the virtual version lets players explore Japan’s touge routes without worrying about tire wear, fuel bills, or the occasional speeding ticket.

The M4 CS joins a growing roster of BMWs in Forza Horizon 6. Hopefully, we won’t have to wait much longer to add the M3 CS Touring to the list.

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