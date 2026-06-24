BMW's own press release can't decide if it's 23 or 24 M cars in Forza Horizon 6. We counted them.

Forza Horizon 6 launched with 24 BMW M cars in the garage, including a Forza-exclusive version of the new M2 built specifically for the game. The latest entry in the long-running open-world racing series, which has been running since 2012, moves its setting to Japan for this installment, spread across nine geographical zones.

The map runs from the neon corridors and narrow backstreets of Tokyo out to mountain passes, coastal roads, rice paddies, temple grounds, and a drive-by of Mount Fuji. Players arrive as tourists and earn wristbands at the in-game Horizon Festival to unlock more races as they go. There’s also a side mode called Discover Japan, which includes Touge Battles, hill-climb events built around the mountain road racing culture Japan is known for. Spring, summer, autumn, and winter are all modeled with their own foliage, weather, and ambient sound, and racing happens in both daylight and at night.

A One-Off M2 Built For The Game

The car BMW is pointing to specifically is the M2 Forza Edition, and it’s a digital-only build rather than a real special edition. In-game, it’s a pre-tuned M2 with an A 700 performance preset and bodykit, unlocked by reaching Horizon Legend Tier 5 in the Collection Journal, not something BMW ever put on a dealer lot.

BMW’s Longer History with Forza

BMW has been in every Forza game since the series started, and BMW Group’s other brands, Mini and Rolls-Royce, show up too. The sim-racing side, Forza Motorsport, ran a full BMW Month in January 2025: a dedicated BMW Tour across four race series, plus reward cars including the M4 GT3, the 1976 3.0 CSL, and a Le Mans-spec M Hybrid V8 that came bundled with a sweepstakes entry for an actual trip to Le Mans.

The full BMW M lineup in Forza Horizon 6

1981 BMW M1 1988 BMW M5 E28 1988 BMW M3 E30 1995 BMW M5 E34 1997 BMW M3 E36 2003 BMW M5 E39 2005 BMW M3 E46 2008 BMW M3 E92 2008 BMW Z4 M Coupé E86 2009 BMW M5 E60 2010 BMW M3 GTS E92 2011 BMW X5 M E70 2012 BMW M5 F10 2014 BMW M4 F82 2016 BMW M4 GTS F82 2020 BMW M2 Competition F87 2020 BMW M8 Competition Coupé F92 2021 BMW M4 Competition G82 2022 BMW M5 CS F90 2023 BMW M2 G87 2023 BMW M2 Forza Edition G87 2024 BMW X6 M F86 1973 BMW 2002 turbo 2020 BMW M2 Formula Drift

That’s everything from a 1973 2002 turbo to the current G87 M2, with a GTS-badged E92 M3, an E86 Z4 M Coupé, and a Formula Drift-spec M2 mixed in alongside the usual M3s and M5s. Anyone who wants to run a Touge Battle in a 1981 M1 and then switch to a 2024 X6 M can do it now on PC and Xbox, with PS5 players catching up to Japan later this year.

[Source: BMW M]