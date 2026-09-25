BMW built 932 G81 M3 CS Tourings, according to VIN-level production data compiled by MDataWorks, an independent tracker with no connection to BMW. All of them are automatics, and none went to North America, which is consistent with BMW’s decision not to sell the M3 Touring there.

M3 CS Touring Production By Color

The M3 CS Touring came in four colors, and two of them account for three out of four cars.

Black Sapphire: 366 (39.3 percent)

British Racing Green: 330 (35.4 percent)

Laguna Seca Blue: 145 (15.6 percent)

Frozen Solid White: 91 (9.8 percent)

British Racing Green came within 36 cars of Black Sapphire, which is a strong result for a green on a car this expensive. Frozen Solid White went the other way. It was the most popular color on the G80 M3 CS sedan, with 598 cars, but on the Touring it finished last with 91. Wagon buyers, apparently, didn’t want matte white.

Where The M3 CS Tourings Went

Germany was the largest market by far, with 282 cars. That’s 30 percent of all production, going to the country where the car was built.

Germany: 282

UK: 72

Italy: 58

Australia: 55

Japan: 30

These four markets account for 442 cars. The remaining 490 were spread across other countries, and the VIN list includes deliveries to Portugal and Bulgaria. The UK took 72 Tourings, nearly as many as the 74 M3 CS sedans it received. Italy’s 58 Tourings is more than the 42 M4 CSs it took, which says something about how much Italian buyers like a fast wagon. Germany ordered 282 Tourings against 242 M3 CS sedans, making it one of the few markets where the wagon outsold the sedan.

Left-Hand Drive Vs. Right-Hand Drive

By region, 710 Tourings went to left-hand-drive markets and 222 were right-hand drive. Australia sold 55 units. The UK and Japan account for 102 of the right-hand-drive cars, and the other 120 went to other markets.

How It Compares To The M3 CS Sedan

At 932 cars, the Touring was built in just over half the numbers of the automatic M3 CS sedan’s 1,727. That comparison is unfair to the wagon, though, because 482 of the sedans went to the US and Canada, where the Touring was never sold. Take North America out, and the sedan’s total drops to 1,245. Against that, the Touring reached 75 percent of the sedan’s volume. In the markets where buyers could choose, three Tourings were built for every four sedans.

The M3 CS sedan total will grow once the Handschalter run is complete. There’s no manual Touring, so 932 is the final number for the wagon.