From blacked-out kidneys to hands-free highway driving in Chicago traffic, this is where every dollar went.

Article Summary A 2026 X3 xDrive50 M Sport Professional configured with $14,000 in options, landing at $76,850 with destination.

Malachite Dark Green Metallic and 22-inch 1053i wheels drive the look, with M Sport brakes as the one color compromise (red or blue only, no black).

Driving Assistance Professional earns its $2,500 as daily hands-free highway support for Chicago's stop-and-go commute.

I spent longer configuring this iX3 than I’ve spent on most car-buying decisions that actually involved money. Fitting, since this one does too: $76,850 out the door, and every line item is one I’d defend. The base is a 2026 BMW iX3 xDrive50 in M Sport Professional trim. Base price is $61,500. On top of that, $14,000 in equipment which is a good coin for a BMW. Here’s where it went and why.

Malachite Dark Green Metallic

Malachite Dark Green Metallic runs $4,500, and I know exactly what I’m signing up for. Green is having a real moment at BMW right now — Annette Baumeister, the brand’s head of Colour and Material Design, told an interviewer green was the hottest color BMW had going a couple of years back, and the palette has only expanded since, with Neue Klasse launch colors like Eucalyptus Green pushing the shade further into the mainstream.

But at the same time, Oliver Heilmer, Head of Design Compact Class, Neue Klasse and BMW M, also said a trend color was already lined up to follow green eventually, without saying what it was. Trends move on. I don’t care. I like green cars, I like this green specifically, and I’d rather buy the color I want than the color that resells best.

M Sport Professional, For The Blacked-Out Kidneys

The M Sport Professional package is the $4,000 anchor of this build, and it’s doing most of the visual work. But here are the other options:

20-inch M Aero V-Spoke bicolor wheels (superseded here by the 22s, more on that below)

M Sport brakes with red calipers

Iconic Glow exterior lighting with the Shadowline effect

An aero kit with a rear diffuser and black mirror caps

M Sport steering wheel

Driving Assistant Plus — distance control, forward-collision mitigation, blind-spot detection, lane-keeping assistance

What sold me is the blackout treatment against the green. Shadowline lighting, black mirror caps, and a blacked-out kidney grille that looks far better than the chrome version to my eye — that contrast is the whole reason I built the car around this trim rather than picking pieces off a menu.

The brakes are the one compromise. Red or blue are the only caliper colors BMW offers here, no black option, so I took red because it fights the green less than blue would. I’d have picked black in a heartbeat if it existed.

Same logic on the wheel. I wanted the 4 and 8 o’clock spoke position specifically — the 6 and 12 o’clock layout has never done anything for me. It photographs fine. It feels wrong under your hands mid-corner.

22-Inch Wheels, And The Range Hit That Comes With Them

I upgraded past the M Aero V-Spokes bundled into M Sport Pro to the 22-inch Individual Aero Multi-Spoke 1053i wheels on staggered summer tires, for $1,350. They fill the iX3’s arches in a way the standard 20s don’t; the gap between tire and fender at 20 inches always looks slightly unfinished to me on a car this size. I know what it costs. Bigger wheels and staggered summer rubber aren’t the efficient choice on an electric car. But I’m less worried than before, partly because BMW’s iX3 has already shown the brand can deliver real range and fast charging on an EV-first architecture.

Black BMW M Interior Design, No Cost

The Black BMW M Interior Design doesn’t cost anything, but it wasn’t a throwaway pick. The Alcantara inserts are the reason —I love how they feel and look, and overall, black just goes nicely with green.

Driving Assistance Professional, Non-Negotiable In This City

The $2,500 Driving Assistance Professional package is the one item here I’d pay for on any BMW, regardless of color or wheels. It adds Highway and Commuting Assistant and attentive hands-free driving up to 85 mph where supported — BMW labels the feature “term limited,” which is their way of saying the capability may change over the car’s life as regulations and software both move. I drive in Chicago. Stop-and-go on the Kennedy, then 40 minutes of interstate to get anywhere outside the city. Hands-free assistance on the highway portion of that commute is worth $2,500 to me every single time I’ve rented a car without it.

The Family Items: Heated Rear Seats, Three-Zone Climate, The Glass Roof

Heated rear seats ($500) and three-zone rear climate control ($200) aren’t exciting to write about, but Chicago winters make the first one close to mandatory with other people regularly in the back seat, and the second one ends more thermostat arguments than anything else in the car. The $950 panoramic glass roof with Climate Comfort Glazing is the one purely indulgent line item here — no functional argument for me (might be for others) beyond a dark green SUV with a glass roof photographing better than one without.

What I Left Off

I skipped the Comfort Package, the Technology Package, and Parking Assistance, along with the heated steering wheel, Harman Kardon audio, a trailer hitch, accessories, and an extended maintenance plan. None of those are bad options. At $14,000 already committed on top of a $61,500 base, this was just where I drew the line, not a judgment on any of them individually.

The Total

$61,500 base, $14,000 in options, $75,500 before destination, $76,850 after. That’s the number. I’d sign it, even though it hurts a bit how expensive cars are these days.