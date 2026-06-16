Article Summary The 2027 BMW M3 marks the final model year for the G80 generation, with only minor pricing changes across the lineup.

Competition xDrive remains the fastest choice, while the manual base M3 still offers the most engaging driving experience.

The new M3 CS Handschalter adds a rare manual sendoff, making the final-year G80 especially appealing to enthusiasts.

Just like that, we’re at the end of the road for the G80 M3. The final model year is here, and the 2027 BMW M3 changes little aside from propping up its price a few bucks. But why mess with perfection? The G80’s incredible performance, attention-grabbing looks, and excellent build quality are well-documented over the car’s lifespan. The newest model has nothing to prove at this point. Aside from the very modest price increase and introduction of the M3 CS Handschalter, there are no changes for the M3 year-over-year. But the final model year is definitely still worth picking up.

2027 BMW M3 Engine, Transmission, and Performance

The quickest version of the 2027 BMW M3 remains the Competition xDrive. With all-wheel drive and 523 horsepower from its twin-turbo S58 inline-six, it’s the most powerful M3 in the lineup and seriously fast. Car and Driver recorded a 2.8-second sprint to 60 mph and an 11.0-second quarter-mile at 124 mph. Rear-wheel-drive Competition models make 503 horsepower, while the manual-equipped base M3 gets 473 horsepower. Competition models get to work with a still-excellent eight-speed automatic transmission, and the base manual car remains the enthusiast’s choice. While down on power, it’s more engaging, more special, likely better for long-term value, and hardly slow. All cars, naturally, ship with an M Sport Differential.

Probably the most significant change for the G80 comes by way of the M3 CS Handschalter. Limited production volume means getting one will be a pain, and it’s expensive, starting at $108,450. It combines the weight-saving measures taken by the M3 CS with the joys of shifting a manual transmission. While a dubious value, it’s likely the crown jewel of the G80 chassis. But you’d better hurry if you want one, because they’ll probably sell quickly.

2027 BMW M3 Fuel Economy and MPG

No mechanical changes mean the numbers remain the same when it comes to efficiency, too. According to FuelEconomy.gov, the xDrive-equipped 2027 BMW M3 models are the thirstiest, returning an estimated 16 mpg city, 23 mpg highway, and 18 mpg combined. Rear-wheel-drive versions improve that combined figure by only 1 mpg, so the difference is essentially negligible. Realistically, owners should expect somewhere around 300 miles from a full tank — slightly less for xDrive cars — assuming a reasonably gentle right foot.

Interior and Cargo Space

The 2027 BMW M3 remains far more practical than its performance brief suggests. Its 16.9-cubic-foot trunk gives it a meaningful advantage over rivals like the Mercedes C-Class and Audi A4, and the fold-down rear seats add even more flexibility. The rear bench is not enormous, but adults can still ride comfortably enough. Up front, the cabin mixes M-car aggression with luxury-car polish, though customization is limited mostly to upholstery, color, and trim. The optional carbon fiber bucket seats look fantastic and feel properly special, but try them before ordering. They are expensive, less forgiving, and delete ventilated seat availability.

2027 BMW M3 Technology and Connectivity

The Executive Package remains $1,100 this year, holding its price cut from the 2025 model. Since it includes both the head-up display and full LED headlights, it remains a good value. The usual array of tech, like built-in navigation, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and voice commands, comes standard, too. The BMW M3 still runs on iDrive 8.5, incredibly, but it’s functionally almost identical to the newer stuff.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

The 2027 BMW M3 comes with a solid roster of standard safety tech, including blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assistance, and rear cross-traffic alert. Buyers who spend a lot of time commuting could consider the $1,700 Driving Assistance Professional Package, which adds partially automated highway driving and can make traffic-heavy slogs less painful. The $800 Parking Assistance Package is an easier recommendation. It brings a surround-view camera system, Drive Recorder functionality, and self-parking capability on automatic-equipped cars. For the money, it remains one of the more useful option packages available on the M3. Or any BMW, for that matter.

2027 BMW M3 Pricing and Production Timeline

It’s the final year of the G80, and it’s more expensive than ever. The base car now commands $80,650 after destination/shipping ($1,350). Prices rise similarly across the Competition models, with RWD models requiring $84,850 and xDrive models asking $89,950. The $900 price hike feels a little disproportionate, but there are few other options in the performance sedan category to choose from, so it’s a little bit of “name your price” for BMW. Production started March 2026, so you can go buy a 2027 BMW M3 as of this writing. The G80 as we know it will remain in production at least until February 2027.

2027 BMW M3: Our Take

The final model year of the G80 M3. Every generation’s send-off feels a bit surreal, but this one is even more significant. The new, electric M3 is right around the corner, and the next 3 Series will look nothing like the G20 3 Series we’re used to. It’s a true change of the guard. That means buying a final model year G80 M3 probably isn’t a bad idea if you like how the car drives and looks. One thing is for sure — the next generation car will be a tremendous departure in both of those departments. While pricey, the G80 M3 only really competes with cars like the CT4-V Blackwing and Mercedes C63. One of those is a $90,000-to-start four-cylinder hybrid that weighs almost as much as a Land Cruiser, and the other is a Chevy with leather upholstery. We know which car we’d take home.