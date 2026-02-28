German luxury automaker BMW has initiated a global recall of more than 337,000 vehicles after authorities identified a potential fire hazard stemming from an improper installation of the cockpit wiring harness — a defect that can be triggered during one of the most routine workshop tasks: replacing a cabin air filter.

Germany’s Federal Motor Transport Authority, the Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt (KBA), confirmed the recall on its official website, listing the action under reference number 16187R. The affected vehicles include the BMW 5 Series (G60 sedan and G61 Touring), the 7 Series (G70), the fully electric i5 and i7, and the high-performance M5 in both sedan and Touring configurations. All were manufactured between June 9, 2022, and December 5, 2025.

Of the 337,374 vehicles affected globally, 29,441 are registered in Germany and fall directly under the KBA’s jurisdiction.

What Went Wrong

According to the KBA, the wiring harness inside the cockpit was improperly routed during manufacturing. The problem becomes dangerous not during normal driving, but when a technician attempts to replace the microfilter — a standard procedure typically carried out during routine servicing. The physical act of accessing the filter can damage the cables, potentially causing a short circuit. If that occurs, BMW warns, smoke or fire cannot be ruled out.

No Injuries Reported So Far

The KBA confirmed that no cases of property damage or personal injury have been reported in connection with the defect to date. BMW has said it will contact affected customers directly to arrange inspections and any necessary repairs.

The recall adds to a broader pattern of fire-related safety actions across the automotive industry in recent years, as increasingly complex vehicle architectures — particularly in electric and hybrid models — place greater demands on wiring systems and thermal management.