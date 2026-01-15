BMW is issuing a new U.S. safety recall for a small batch of early F-chassis cars—specifically certain 2014 model-year 3 Series sedans (F30), 4 Series coupes (F32), and 2014–2015 2 Series coupes (F22)—because a head airbag inflator may crack at a weld joint and either leak gas or rupture.

According to the recall filing, the issue involves the head (side curtain) airbag inflator, which “may fail at the weld joint,” potentially allowing the stored gas to escape or—worst case—causing the inflator to rupture. The safety implications go in two directions, and neither is good: a rupture can send sharp metal fragments into (or even out of) the vehicle, while a gas leak can mean the curtain airbag only partially inflates in a crash.

Which BMW models are included?

BMW says the recall covers 851 vehicles in the U.S. market. The NHTSA campaign number tied to this action is 25V871. BMW’s recall documentation lists the following affected nameplates and model years:

2014 BMW 3 Series Sedan: 320i / 335i / 328i (including xDrive variants)

2014 BMW 4 Series Coupe: 428i / 435i (including xDrive variants)

2014–2015 BMW 2 Series Coupe: 228i / M235i (including xDrive variants)

What’s the fix?

The remedy is straightforward: dealers will replace the head airbags free of charge. BMW’s owner notification letters are expected to be mailed February 6, 2026. If you have questions, BMW customer service can be reached at 1-800-525-7417. ￼ Owners can also contact NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY: 1-888-275-9171).

What owners should do right now

Even if you don’t have the letter yet, you can take a couple of quick steps:

1. Check your VIN on NHTSA’s recall lookup (or BMW’s recall page) to confirm whether your specific car is included.

2. If your VIN shows an open recall, schedule the repair with any BMW dealer—the replacement is free.