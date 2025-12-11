BMW of North America has filed a formal safety recall with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) covering a total of 25 vehicles from the 2026 model year, expanding on details previously disclosed through internal recall documentation. The issue affects select BMW X5, X5 50e Plug-In Hybrid, X6, and X7 models and centers on a manufacturing defect that could interfere with proper passenger-side airbag deployment.

The recall is listed under NHTSA Campaign Number 25V-837, with BMW’s official report date noted as December 4, 2025.

Affected Models and Model Year

According to NHTSA filings, the recall applies to the following vehicles:

2026 BMW X5

2026 BMW X5 Plug-In Hybrid (xDrive50e)

2026 BMW X6

2026 BMW X7

All affected vehicles were produced on November 15, 2025, and the total population aligns with BMW’s earlier internal estimate of 25 units.

What Caused the Recall

The recall involves the instrument panel, specifically the laser-perforated section that allows the front passenger airbag to deploy correctly. BMW determined that some instrument panels were not manufactured to specification by a supplier.

Internally, BMW traced the issue to a tool change on November 14, 2025 at the supplier’s facility. During that change, a surveillance camera monitoring the laser-perforation process was inadvertently deactivated. The deviation was identified during supplier quality control checks on November 17, 2025, prompting an engineering review.

Analysis showed that while many potentially affected panels were still at the supplier and blocked from shipment, a small number may have been installed in vehicles built the following day. BMW issued a stop-ship order and, on November 26, 2025, elected to proceed with a voluntary safety recall.

Safety Risk

If the laser perforation on the instrument panel is incorrect, the passenger-side airbag may not deploy as intended in a crash of sufficient severity. NHTSA notes that improper airbag deployment can increase the risk of injury during an accident.

BMW states that it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this issue.

Remedy and Owner Information

As outlined in the NHTSA recall notice, dealers will replace the instrument panel trim free of charge. Because none of the affected vehicles have been sold from dealer inventory, no owner notification letters will be mailed.

Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) associated with the recall became searchable on NHTSA.gov on December 4, 2025. Owners with questions can contact BMW Customer Service at 1-800-525-7417, or reach the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236.