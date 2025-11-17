While most automakers believe hydrogen has no future, BMW disagrees. It has partnered with Toyota to develop a next-generation fuel cell, which is set to debut in 2028 on the iX5 Hydrogen. The camouflaged SUV will go down in history as Munich’s first series-production hydrogen vehicle available for purchase. Previous attempts, dating back to 1979, have all been prototypes.

In the meantime, BMW is benefiting from substantial domestic support. The Federal Ministry of Transport (BMV) and the Bavarian State Ministry of Economic Affairs, Regional Development and Energy (StMWi) are funding BMW’s “HyPowerDrive” initiative with a combined €273 million. At current exchange rates, that works out to $316 million.

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder estimates that as many as 2,500 jobs could be created. He sees hydrogen fuel cell technology as having a future and believes the funding will help BMW develop “new and sustainable drive systems.” It’s too soon to say whether other models beyond the iX5 Hydrogen launching in 2028 will follow. Meanwhile, Söder explained the decision to support the local automaker:

“We promote research into new technologies instead of subsidizing outdated industries with large sums of money. Because only innovation will create long-term value and jobs in our country. We must not give up on the car and leave it to competitors such as China. We need high-tech combustion engines, but also electric and technologies such as hydrogen. This can only be achieved with technological openness and offerings for the different markets around the world.”

While the federal government is granting BMW €191 million for its hydrogen efforts, the state of Bavaria is contributing €82 million. It’s worth noting that the iX5 Hydrogen won’t be the only electric version of the next-generation X5. Before the fuel cell arrives in 2028, a battery-powered EV has already been confirmed.

The X5 variants without a combustion engine will be joined by the usual gasoline, diesel, and plug-in hybrid derivatives. BMW will launch the “G65” luxury SUV next year with ICE, PHEV, and battery EV drivetrains. When the fuel cell arrives in 2028 as the iX5 60H xDrive, it likely won’t be sold globally. It will probably be limited to regions with a decent number of hydrogen stations.

Source: Federal Ministry of Transport (BMV)