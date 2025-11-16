Marc Márquez is going to need a bigger garage after winning the MotoGP fastest qualifier prize for the eighth time. He took home an M6 Coupe in 2013 and kept collecting cars over the next six years. In the seasons that followed, the Spaniard added an M4 Coupe, M6 Convertible, M2, M4 CS, M3 CS, and an X4 M Competition to his growing collection.

After a six-year hiatus, the MotoGP rider has reclaimed the BMW M Award. With eight pole positions and five front-row starts in 2025, he earned 351 points, finishing the season eight points ahead of his brother Álex Márquez. This year’s prize is the M2 CS in M Brooklyn Grey Metallic, a limited-run special edition priced from €142,300 in Marc Márquez’s home country.

The M2 CS will be one of the rarest BMW M Award prizes, as production is reportedly capped at fewer than 2,000 units. The German luxury brand has been handing out cars to the fastest MotoGP qualifier since 2003, when Valentino Rossi won a Z4. However, BMW’s involvement in the competition dates back to 1999.

We’re curious whether Marc Márquez still has all the cars he’s won over the years or if he’s parted ways with some of them. Speaking about the M2 CS, the prize winner said he’ll let his brother take the hardcore G87 for a spin after narrowly missing out on the BMW M Award in 2025.

“I actually found out I’d won while I was out buying fruit – my brother Álex didn’t manage the result he needed in the penultimate qualifying in Portimão to keep the contest open. But I promised him he’ll get to drive the car too! For us, it’s always something special when our performances on the track are recognized in this way.”

Here’s the complete list of BMW M Award winners to date: