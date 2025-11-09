The day before, I’d been behind the wheel of a BMW M3 Touring — wide, fast, and a little out of place in Tokyo’s narrow streets. The next morning felt completely different. I swapped brute power for something smaller and far more suited to the city: two MINIs and a plan to escape toward Hakone, where the roads open up and Mount Fuji occasionally peeks through the clouds.

Leaving Ginza after sunrise, Tokyo was already in motion — calm but constant. Driving here keeps you alert; there’s not much room for error or extra width. In that sense, a MINI feels completely at home. Japan’s had a soft spot for small cars for decades, and MINI fits right into that mindset — quick, compact, and easy to place even when the streets close in. You still see classic Minis tucked away in side alleys, sitting next to their modern-day versions like family photos. Japan has always understood that, which is probably why MINI has such a loyal following here.

Starting With The John Cooper Works Convertible

I started the trip in the MINI John Cooper Works Convertible. Roof down, heater on, clear skies — about as good as it gets for late autumn in Tokyo. The 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder makes 231 horsepower and 320 Nm of torque, which doesn’t sound wild on paper, but it’s plenty for something this small.

The JCW feels tight, even at low speed — stiff suspension and fairly engaging steering. In the city, the sportier suspension can feel a bit too much for a daily driver. On less than ideal pavement and uneven surfaces, it’s bouncy and a bit unforgiving. But once I got past Yokohama and the roads opened up, it all started to make sense.

Traffic on the way to Hakone was light, just a few slow stretches near the tolls. Once the road began to climb, the temperature dropped, and the noise of the city faded behind. The trees thickened, the corners tightened, and for a brief few minutes, Mount Fuji appeared through a gap in the clouds before disappearing again.

That’s where the JCW really shined. The same stiffness that made it jittery in town turned into a more engaging driving experience on the mountain. It’s not the car you’d pick for a long commute, but for this kind of road, it’s perfect.

Switch it into Go-Kart Mode, and the whole car changes its behavior. The throttle sharpens, the steering tightens, and suddenly it feels like it’s connecting with your hands. The Hakone Turnpike is the perfect match — wide lanes, sweeping hills, and corners that flow just enough to keep you in the moment. The JCW is alive out there. It’s fun and responsive, the kind of car that wants to be pushed to give you back plenty of smiles.

Swapping Into A Cooper S 3-Door

For the return trip, I swapped into the MINI Cooper S 3-door. Same basic engine, tuned down to 204 horsepower, but an entirely different attitude. Softer ride, lighter steering, calmer driving behavior — it immediately feels like a car you could drive every day.

Where the JCW keeps you on edge, the Cooper S lets you relax. Through the long highway stretches and back into Tokyo traffic, it just worked — comfortable, composed, still playful when you needed it to be. It’s the sweet spot in the range: a proper daily that hasn’t forgotten what makes a MINI fun.

I’ve always preferred compact cars in busy cities. They just make sense. You see it everywhere in Tokyo — for many people, the MINI isn’t a second car; it’s the only one. It fits the rhythm of the place. In the U.S., we treat cars like this as toys or weekend escapes, but here, they’re part of everyday life. After a few days driving through Japan, I understand why. A small car doesn’t limit you — it frees you up.

Night Drive at Tatsumi

That night, I took the MINI JCW out again. Tokyo looks completely different after midnight — quieter, emptier, almost cinematic without trying to be. I ended up at the Tatsumi Parking Area, one of the city’s most iconic car spots. Some JDM legends lined the lot, along with a few modern sports cars and tuned imports. And of course, we were there, like many, for the scenic photos of the Tokyo Skyline.

From there, we went for a late-night drive through the city. The streets were nearly empty, the lights still bright, and for once, Tokyo felt unhurried. The JCW’s exhaust echoed off the tunnels, the skyline reflecting in the windshield. It was a cool experience that reminded us why we all love fun cars, especially when they have an engine.